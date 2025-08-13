PUBG Shutting Down, But Only for Certain Platforms

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was one of the first breakout battle royale games and saw the popularity of the genre increase. Since then, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and even Battlefield 6 have joined the genre. PUBG first started on PC before coming to consoles, and it is the latter players who will be most affected by the latest announcement from the PUBG: Battlegrounds team. Support for some platforms is ending soon, while others will be seeing numerous enhancements as focus shifts. PUBG: Battlegrounds players only have a limited amount of time before the game is no longer playable and delisted.

The announcement shared the heavy news that PUBG: Battlegrounds is ending support for previous-gen consoles, specifically the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This decision was made to focus on current-gen consoles as the team works to improve PUBG. On November 13th, PUBG: Battlegrounds will no longer be downloadable or playable on PS4 and Xbox One. Those who have these versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will need to update their versions before this time.

The development team did issue a statement that refunds would be handled according to each platform’s refund policy. Any account data or purchased items will be preserved in your account and available upon transitioning to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

While this is sad news for many players, those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be treated to new upgrades. PUBG: Battlegrounds will see enhanced specification support and look better visually. The decision to end support on previous consoles was to uphold a more stable gameplay experience for all players.

This isn’t the first time a game has been delisted from previous-gen consoles. HoYoverse made a similar announcement for Genshin Impact not long ago. These are likely only the first of many games to end support on these platforms. With the difference in power and hardware, it is no surprise to see developers making this choice after so long.

Players on PS4 and Xbox One only have a few short months before they need to make a transition or upgrade to continue playing PUBG: Battlegrounds. Even if players aren’t prepared on November 13th, their data and items will be waiting for them when they make the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, meaning there is no risk of losing the hours and money they’ve put into the game.

How do you feel about PUBG: Battlegrounds ending support for PS4 and Xbox One? Share your thoughts in the comments below!