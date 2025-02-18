Every New Kit for The Sims 4, Ranked

In the lead-up to the 25th birthday celebration and new expansion pack reveal, things were relatively quiet with new Sims 4 content. The exception, of course, was the absolute downpour of new Kits for the game. EA has mixed up its model for The Sims 4 Kits releases, adding creator collaborations and the occasional 3-pack simultaneous drop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With so many new Kits on offer, it can be overwhelming trying to decide which ones are worth adding to your Sims 4 collection. That’s why we’re taking a close look at every 2025 The Sims 4 Kit release so far to help you decide.

1. Comfy Gamer

The Sims 4 Comfy Gamer Kit

Kit Type: Architecture & Decor (Build Mode)

Best For: Leveling Up Your Sim’s Video Game Streamer Setup

This Kit is entirely Build Mode focused, offering Simmers a plethora of new gaming-related clutter items to decorate their space. For Simmers who spend more time in Create-a-Sim than in Build Mode, this might not be a fit. But given that many Sims 4 fans are gamers at least where Sims is concerned, these are some enticing Build Mode items.

Every build mode item in the Comfy Gamer kit

The set includes a console controller, dual-monitor computer, a new desk, and a ton of cute desk clutter to add to it. The desk itself isn’t the most thrilling piece of furniture, but the clutter items are excellent. There’s a new keyboard, a cozy candle, and even a throwback poster from The Sims. If you enjoy making your Sims into Video Game Streamers or spending time on the tiny Build Mode details, this pack is a great addition.

2. Business Chic (Creator Kit)

New outfits from the Business Chic Sims 4 Kit

Kit Type: Fashion & Style (Create-a-Sim)

Best For: Giving Your Sims Professional Glow Up

This Kit was created by Madlen and it offers 25 new business attire options for Create-a-Sim, with a mix of masculine and feminine clothing items and accessories. There are some new high heels, boots, and men’s dress shoes along with some nice tops, pants, and full outfits. It gives the business wear options in The Sims 4 a much-needed modern refresh, perfect for prepping your Sim for the small business owner life when Businesses & Hobbies arrives on March 6th.

Everything in the Business Chic Sims 4 Kit

This Kit has some great new items for the professional look, but it is a very specific use case. If you enjoy giving your Sims a custom work outfit or setting them up for success in a nontraditional career, this one looks to be worth the investment.

3. Refined Living Room (Creator Kit)

A living room setup with the Refined Living Room Kit

Kit Type: Architecture & Decor (Build Mode)

Best For: A More Modern Living Room Look

This Sims 4 Kit comes from creator Pierisim and it’s focused on Build Mode items. There are 25 new furniture and decor items in total, with some very satisfying modern looks for your Sims’ living room. There’s a new desk lamp, privacy divider, swivel chair, and a few sculptures and clutter items to decorate the space.

Refined Living Room Kit Build Mode Items

These designs are a nice refresh to the available ways to make a Sims’ living room look like home. The Build Mode focus means this Kit will be best for those who enjoy taking the time to really personalize their Sim’s space, and not so much for those of us who throw our Sims into fully furnished homes to get right to the chaos. For those with an affinity for decor, however, it’s a nice addition.

4. Secret Sanctuary

Sims 4 Secret Sanctuary Kit items in action

Kit Type: Architecture & Decor (Mix of Build Mode & Create-a-Sim)

Best For: Creating a High-Society Lair for Your Sims

The Secret Sanctuary Kit for The Sims 4 is a mix of Build/Buy and Create-a-Sim assets. The furniture has a refined, secret castle kind of vibe, while the Create-a-Sim looks are straightforward classics including pearl earrings and a fluffy nightgown.

The Build Mode & Create a Sim Items for Secret Sanctuary

For me, this Kit is a nice touch for specific styles of decorating but doesn’t have any must-have items. The Create-a-Sim items are relatively simple, if refined, and the furniture follows a similar pattern. If specific items call to you, go for it. Otherwise, you can probably save your Simoleons for the next big Expansion Pack.

5. Casanova Cave

A Casanova Cave in The Sims 4

Kit Type: Everyday Activities (Mix of Build Mode & Create-a-Sim)

Best For: Expanding the Masculine Wardrobe Options in Create-a-Sim

This Sims 4 is sort of the masculine counterpart for the more feminine-coded Secret Sanctuary. It offers simple, minimalist Build Mode items and a few new higher-end Create-a-Sim looks for masculine Sims. Did The Sims 4 need another bar option? Maybe not, but this Kit gives us one.

Everything in the Casanova Cave Kit for The Sims 4

A common complaint for many Simmers is that the masculine options in Create-a-Sim are lacking compared with feminine ones. This Kit adds 14 new items, including some sunglasses, jewelry, and a nice open robe to complement the puffy red one from the Secret Sanctuary Kit. If you’re eager to add more to your masculine Sims’ wardrobes, it might be worth it, but otherwise, there are more exciting Kits on offer right now.

Ultimately, the best Sims 4 Kit for you will depend on your playstyle and preferences. However, we think this is how the newest additions to the Kit lineup stack up in terms of value added and quality of items included. What do you think? Are you planning to pick up any of these Kits for The Sims 4? Let us know in the comments below.