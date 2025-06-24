7 Best Protagonists in Video Games From the Past Decade

The best games always have relatable characters. Whether it’s a raging warrior or a smart detective, the character needs to have a backstory, goals, and motivations. Because otherwise, players wouldn’t want to stick through the ride.

The lead characters are the player’s anchors in the fictional world. The person whose journey they’ll follow, relate to, reflect upon, and at times, choose the ending of. So they need to be written very well. This list will break down some of the most iconic video game protagonists of the past decade. It will describe what makes them special, their role, and why exactly they are considered the best protagonists

1. Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like A Dragon)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Kazuma Kiryu used to be the main protagonist of the Yakuza series. He was stoic, strong, silent, and grumpy. However, in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the torch was passed down to Ichiban Kasuga. Ichiban is the polar opposite of Kiryu. He’s cheerful and speaks his mind a lot. He isn’t as strong as Kiryu, but he makes up for it with heart.

For a decade, Yakuza fans had been following the narrative of the stoic Kiryu. But in Ichiban, the series has found a new soul. Ichiban’s lively nature helps the plot develop in new ways. Since he’s very likable, many awesome side characters join in on his adventures. His interactions with characters are uncanny, and he always ends up doing something funny, which Kiryu never would have. Just when the Yakuza was getting stale, Ichiban Kasuga’s arrival breathed new life into its world. He’s a jolly character, and with him at the heart of Yakuza, the series has a bright future.

2. Alan Wake (Alan Wake 2)

Image: Remedy Entertainment

For thirteen years, Alan was trapped in a monster-infested version of New York, all alone, inside a loop. He didn’t care about which mystery he had to solve or how long it took to solve. If it meant he’d get his family back, Alan would have done anything. In the first game, Alan was a caring writer who just wanted to go on a trip with his wife. A supernatural entity ruined everything for him, but he remained steadfast through to the end.

But by the start of Alan Wake 2, Alan had been trapped inside The Dark Place for thirteen years. Yet he still found a way to escape thanks to his never-give-up nature. Alan’s a character with many layers. He’s written with psychological complexity and emotional depth. His voice acting is strong, and the narrative around him is even stronger. Those are all the hallmarks of a brilliantly written protagonist. Fortunately, Alan’s story still isn’t complete, so you can gladly look forward to how he develops in a potential Alan Wake 3.

3. Dante (Devil May Cry 5)

Image: Capcom

The half-demon, half-human hybrid Dante from Devil May Cry is one of the most iconic protagonists in video games. He’s a cocky devil hunter known for his cheesy one-liners and oozing self-confidence. Even after being featured in dozens of games over the past twenty years, there hasn’t once been a moment where Dante has been depressed. Whether he’s fighting a common crook or the demon lord, Dante laughs in the face of danger.

Dante is charismatic and constantly taunts enemies and teases NPCs. He never backs down from a fight and when the going gets tough, he’ll always unlock a new overpowered devil form and whoop the villain’s butt. In Devil May Cry 1, Dante had a devil-may-care attitude. By the third game, he became a bit immature and was struggling with his family dynamics. In Devil May Cry 4, he acted like a father figure to Nero.

Finally, in the recent Devil May Cry 5, Dante was more mature and ready to sacrifice everything to save the world. But he also still treated apocalyptic threats like a joke. Dante’s a character that has evolved so much over the years. We’ve seen different sides of him, but he’s always had a charm and never lost his sense of humor. The Devil May Cry series has always been praised for its spectacular combat, but it’d only be half as special if it weren’t for Dante.

4. V (Cyberpunk 2077)

Image: CD Projekt Red

What makes V special is their dialogue. Whether you’re playing as the female V or male V — let’s go with male for this list — both versions always have something witty to say. V’s a merc for hire, a lone wolf, and so he’s always on the lookout for odd jobs. It doesn’t matter whether it’s robbing the highest-grossing cyberware corporation or neutralizing a cyberpsycho running rampant across Night City, V never declines a gig.

There’s the dilemma of V’s body as well. It’s haunted by the ghost of Johnny Silverhand, so where V goes, the rockstar Johnny follows. It’s always a blast listening to them being friends one moment and enemies the next. V’s chitchat with NPCs is meaningful and evolves throughout Cyberpunk 2077. V is written in a way that caters to each player. You can fully customize how V looks and what he wears. You can choose different dialog options, as well as good and bad endings.

You can create the perfect version of the character if you want. By the start of Cyberpunk 2077, V is just another one of Night City’s forgettable gangsters. But by its end, he’s a bona fide Night City legend. That’s an honor only awarded to the most ambitious people, and V’s got loads of spunk. V is simply written very well, and there’s so much to his journey that he’s easily one of the best video game protagonists ever.

5. Ellie (The Last of Us Part 2)

Image: Naughty Dog

Ellie is an emotionally complex protagonist who has carried The Last of Us to critical acclaim. She’s one of the best female protagonists in video game history, and there are quite a many reasons for that. Foremost is that Ellie feels familiar. She’s a character who has flaws. A person who lashes out and acts on impulse, but also sacrifices for the sake of others.

In The Last of Us Part 1, she’s just a child who’s learning to live in a post-apocalyptic world. In The Last of Us Part 2, she goes mad on a quest for revenge against the person who murdered her surrogate father. By its end, she’s filled with rage, guilt, and regret. Throughout both games, you see her innocence slowly eroding. The way Ellie is written makes players feel sympathy towards her. Ellie is the highlight of The Last of Us franchise, and it’d be nothing without her.

6. Clive Rosfield (Final Fantasy 16)

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy has always been a diverse video game franchise. You’ve got weird animals, knights in shining armor, royalty, common folk, and things of all sorts. But arguably one of the series’ best products has been Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 first shows us Clive’s traumatic childhood. About how he was a brave warrior, but was treated badly for not having inherited the power of the Phoenix. Then Clive wanders from place to place for years until a lead on his brother pops up. At the same time, dormant powers within him awaken, and he fights super-powered individuals in world-ending battles.

He’s dragged into a conspiracy surrounding the entire empire, too, and must save the people given his lineage as a noble. Clive’s journey is one of constant struggle, fighting, and acts of selflessness. His story is touching, and if you see its ending, you will get attached to him.

7. Kratos (God of War 2018)

Image: Santa Monica Studio

If we’re talking about character development, nobody has gone through it more than Kratos. In the God of War Greek saga, he was a vengeful killer with iconic strength and rage. He murdered the entire Greek pantheon, including his father, Zeus. But when the Norse saga began with God of War 2018, Kratos’ character took a massive turn. He became unrecognizable.

The once vengeful Spartan was now a father living in a tiny shed along with his son, mourning his dead wife. Kratos, an all-powerful demigod, was now trying to be a good father figure for his son, Atreus. These moments made him look humane and relatable, and this is where gamers fell in love with him.

Christopher Judge’s performance as the voice actor for old Kratos evoked pain and emotion. Kratos was now a reflective old man. It was a massive change in demeanor. One that shocked everyone when they played God of War 2018. Kratos’ character arc has been unforgettable. His strength, development, the way he carries himself, and the way he talks, everything appeals to the player’s fantasy. There’s just so much to like about Kratos right now that it’s hard not to label him as perhaps the best video game protagonist ever.