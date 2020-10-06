Next-Gen Bethesda Collections Featuring Dishonored, Prey, Wolfenstein Leak for Xbox Series X

✖

Some next-gen game bundles from Bethesda featuring some of its biggest series like Wolfenstein, Prey, and Dishonored have leaked ahead of their official announcement. One of the collections, the Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection, is already available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and has been out for months while the other called Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is apparently new. Some listings for the games that went up early have shown that they’re planned for the next-gen Xbox systems.

Both collections were spotted on the ESRB site as ratings for each went up this week detailing the games’ contents that should already be familiar to those who’ve played any of the games from the franchises. The Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection and the Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection were both rated separately, but only for the “Xbox Series” platform which shows they’ll be coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S.

There was no mention in the platforms of the PlayStation 5 which means that the PlayStation 4 version of the Wolfenstein collection that released in June may not be making the next-gen jump. Free upgrades are of course always a possibility, but given the relatively recent news of Microsoft acquiring Bethesda, there’s reason to believe a next-gen version of a collection or two like these will only come to the Xbox Series X.

There are also Best Buy listings up for each of the collections on different platforms just to complicate things. Best Buy lists both collections for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though all four listings show they games as “sold out.” They also list the release dates for the games as October 6th despite the fact that the Wolfenstein collection is already out and has been around for a while now.

Based on what we know about the Wolfenstein collection that’s already out, it comes with four different games: Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. It’s a mostly single-player experience with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood which is a co-op game.

Listings are all we have to go off of for the next-gen versions of the games right now until an official announcement is made, so we’ll have to see soon what Bethesda and Microsoft have planned for the collections.