Bethesda’s Placeholder Game on Amazon Gives off ‘Fallout’ Vibes, Available to Pre-Order

A placeholder title for a game from Bethesda was spotted on Amazon with a video that brings to mind thoughts of the Fallout series.

Originally spotted by expert deal-finder Wario64, the listing for Bethesda’s game on Amazon provides little information about what the game might be. There’s no name, no description, and no images, but there are three different versions available including a Standard, Collector’s, and Deluxe edition.

An image shared by the Twitter account at the time showed that the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions were all available to pre-order at $59.99 each regardless of which edition was picked, but it appears the listing has now been updated to remove some of these options. At the time this is written, the Standard PC version is currently the only one that’s available to pre-order. The Twitter user confirmed in a response to a question about the Collector’s Edition and said it was indeed available to pre-order at one point.

There’s also a video attached to the listing that features an old-timey countdown that ticks down from 10. Gematsu reported that the video is actually free-to-use stock footage, so while it’s not explicitly related to the Fallout series, it would be an incredible coincidence to have the Fallout-style video used on a Bethesda listing that doesn’t pertain to one of its most prominent series.

With Fallout 76 out not too long ago and Bethesda known to be working on The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield, the listing for the game that’s potentially related to Fallout comes as a surprise. There’s been talks of a remastering of Fallout 3 in the past, a game which ranks among Fallout fans’ top games in the franchise, though Fallout: New Vegas is also a last-generation game that could be remastered. It’s also possible that the listing isn’t a remastering at all or isn’t even related to Fallout, but again, that’d be quite a coincidence.

Whatever Bethesda’s game is, the information currently listed by Amazon appears to be only placeholders since it has no title and says the game won’t be out until December 31, 2019. As some on Twitter have pointed out, there’s little harm in pre-ordering it through Amazon since an order can be cancelled if it’s not what consumers were expecting, though the option to do so might be less attractive now that the more premium editions aren’t available to pre-order.