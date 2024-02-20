Betrayal at The House on The Hill 3rd Edition Gets a Massive Lightning Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven't picked up the 3rd edition of the Betrayal at House on the Hill, now would be the time. Amazon is running a lightning deal on the popular board game that drops the price to $27.30, or 51% off list. As a lightning deal, it will disappear after being fully claimed or when the clock runs out, so secure a copy right here on Amazon while you can.

Note that Werewolf's Journey Blood on the Moon and Evil Reigns in The Wynter's Pale expansions are also available on Amazon, and the latter is also on sale currently.

In the 3rd edition of the Betrayal at House on the Hill, you and your friends will explore a creepy old house where evil might lurk in any room. The more you explore, the higher the odds are of triggering the haunt. In the midst of the chaos that ensues, one player will turn against the rest of the party, and it will become a battle of survival. For starters, the Third Edition features updated art and unpainted miniatures, but the most interesting updates involve the gameplay. Hasbro notes:

"We've also moved away from the Haunt matrix that determined how the game would twist and change when the Haunt was rolled. Instead, players now choose a Scenario card that reflects why their characters have come to the house. When the Haunt is rolled, players will compare the Omen drawn to a chart on the back of the Scenario card to determine which Haunt will be played."

Many other changes have been made, including 50 unique and original haunts, house features with modern touches (such as spotty cell service... the horror!), a Reluctant Traitor rule, and numerous items, omens, and events original to this version of the Betrayal at House on the Hill game. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 in our review calling it "the best version yet".