Beyond Good and Evil 2 Update Shared by Ubisoft

Ubisoft shared an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 this week, but for those looking forward to the game’s eventual release, this probably isn’t an example of no news being good news. During an earnings call amid its latest financial report, Ubisoft said it’s somehow still “too early” to talk about the game much despite it being in development for years now. The publisher did at least confirm that the game still exists, so people can rest assured knowing Ubisoft hasn’t ditched it after all this time.

Frederick Duguet, the CFO of Ubisoft, responded to a question shared during the latest earnings call that referenced Beyond Good and Evil 2 and asked about when we might be seeing more of the game. The fiscal year of 2024 was tossed out there as part of the question, too, which itself is a long ways away for a game that’s been worked on for an even longer time.

“We've progressed well with Beyond Good and Evil 2, but it's too early to tell you at this stage,” Duguet said when asked about the game.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was at least mentioned in the documents from the financial report to show that even had that question not been asked, Ubisoft still hasn’t forgotten about the game. Ubisoft said it plans to offer a “Revival of fan-favorite franchise with Beyond Good and Evil 2” with that bullet point included in the section talking about premium offerings releasing “over the coming years.” That’s a pretty vague release window, but it lines up with Duguet’s statement.

Making progress on the game seems to be the main talking point about Beyond Good and Evil 2 judging from the comments from Ubisoft over the past year or so. In an earnings call from November 2020, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about the game, too. He also said it was “progressing well,” though he did offer a few more reassuring comments about the game while referencing the interest in it shown by Netflix’s decision to adapt the franchise into a movie.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 may still be a ways away from its release date, but Ubisoft at least has its hands full with other projects. Those include the new Tom Clancy’s XDefiant game announced this week as well as the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game that finally made a reappearance recently. Skull & Bones appears to still have its fair share of troubles, however.