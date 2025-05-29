Black Panther Game Concept Art Leaks After Cancellation

Artwork from EA’s Black Panther video game has leaked online following the game’s cancellation, revealing that an iconic group of Marvel villains would’ve been featured in the game. Although superhero games have always existed, it feels like there was a real change back in 2009 with Batman: Arkham Asylum. The bulk of these superhero games were movie tie-in games or games with pretty rushed developments in order to make the most of a license agreement. However, Batman: Arkham Asylum showed the level of quality that could come from a lot of these kinds of games. It gave birth to a new era of superhero gaming and allowed games like Marvel’s Spider-Man the chance to exist.

In recent years, it seems like just about all of the big superheroes are getting new AAA video games from Iron Man to Wolverine and many others. One such character that was meant to get his first ever video game was Black Panther. EA had been developing a Black Panther game for the last few years, but unfortunately, Black Panther was cancelled earlier this week. EA is aiming to focus its efforts on things with more growth potential, seemingly like live service games like Battlefield, Skate, or something ripe for expansions like The Sims.

Black Panther Video Game Would’ve Featured Skrulls

Following the game’s cancellation, a Twitter user known as @notfunEman leaked some concept art from Black Panther that was shared with those who filled out a survey about the game. He confirmed the leak that Black Panther would have multiple playable characters, one of who was the son of T’Challa, Azari. He would’ve fought T’Challa in a ritual fight, similar to the ones seen in the MCU film, but it would’ve been interrupted by a Skrull ship that would’ve abducted T’Challa. Not much is known about gameplay details, but the story would’ve reportedly taken across different eras of Wakanda, allowing for the multiple characters. It was expected that Black Panther was going to be an open-world game, so it’s unclear exactly how that would’ve worked with different perspectives in different time periods.

fun fact: this Black Panther game was going to have you play as Tchalla's son and also include the skrulls as antagonists https://t.co/ooFBgJJWIN pic.twitter.com/P2Gqa3Hnxb — Ethan 🇨🇦 | Video Editor | Autism Haver (@notfunEman) May 28, 2025

More concept art from the cancelled Black Panther game by Cliffhanger Games pic.twitter.com/uK8o8fXKEH — Ethan 🇨🇦 | Video Editor | Autism Haver (@notfunEman) May 28, 2025

Either way, it sounds like Black Panther could’ve been pretty cool. We have no idea how close the game was to release, but it seems like it still would’ve taken a couple of years given it started development around 2022/2023. Whether or not it would’ve been any good is also up in the air. There’s still a Black Panther game in the works from Skydance which will see Captain America and Black Panther teaming up to take down Hydra in World War II.

Unfortunately, Black Panther is yet another cancelled superhero video game like Wonder Woman and The Flash. Some fear about what’s happening with other Marvel games like Marvel’s Wolverine and Iron Man, but we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of those. EA claims Iron Man is still in the cards despite this cancellation, so hopefully that means it’s further along and making better progress.

