New Bloodborne “Off Camera” Video Reveals Never-Before-Seen Secrets and Details

To date, Bloodborne is one of the highest-rated and most beloved games this generation, and it is certainly one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives. Further, it boasts one of the most hardcore followings of any game released this gen, perhaps only rivaled by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Since its release on March 24, 2015, countless gamers have lost untold hours in the decrepit Gothic city of Yharnam, and almost every secret the game has to offer has been discovered as a result. But what happens when you break the game’s camera and use it to explore places you otherwise cant? Well, a host of new secrets and insight is revealed.

In his ongoing series Boundary Break, YouTuber Shesez, does just this, and the result is a never-before-seen look into Bloodborne, one of the industry’s most combed over games.

In the process of this off-camera exploring, Shesez unearths new details about the game’s bosses, reveals what’s behind certain locked doors, and much more. The video is over 13 minutes long, and it’s definitely worth a gander if you consider yourself a fan of the action RPG.

Bloodborne is available exclusively on the PS4. You can read more on it below:

Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.

-A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.

-Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you’ll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city’s dark secrets.

-A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation(R)4 system.

-Ever-changing Chalice Dungeons to Explore: Use holy chalices to gain entrance to a network of vast underground ruins, filled with traps, beasts, and rewards, to explore and conquer alone or with others. These procedurally generated dungeons offer brand new challenges to master, and can be uploaded or shared with friends.