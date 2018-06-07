Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Sells Very Well, Especially On Switch

A little while back, we reviewed the retro-tastic Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, an 8-bit style spin-off of the forthcoming side-scrolling Ritual of the Night. We felt that the game is terrific even with its short length. And apparently we aren’t the only ones.

The development team at Inti Creates recently took to Twitter to discuss the success of its Castlevania-ish adventure, noting that the game has already cleared 100,000 copies sold in just over a week’s time. The tweet can be seen below, and after translation, reads, “[Thank you] [bloodstained: Curse of the Moon] achieved a total of 100,000 downloads in a week from the release date!” In addition, you can see a drawing by illustrator/character designer Yuji Natsume to celebrate the occasion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s an English version that’s an easier read:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon has surpassed 100,000 downloads! To celebrate this first milestone, Curse of the Moon lead artist Yuji Natsume whipped up this gorgeous illustration of Bloodstained series heroine Miriam to celebrate! Thank you all for your kindness & support! pic.twitter.com/d5VhqwvCGL — Inti Creates 🔜 E3 (@IntiCreatesEN) June 6, 2018

The developer also noted which version was selling the most. The Nintendo Switch version managed to lead the charge with 56 percent of overall downloads for that system alone. Coming in second place was Steam with 19 percent; PlayStation 4 with 17 percent; and 3DS and Vita coming in with four percent each. (The Xbox One version wasn’t out at the time of release, but should be available now.)

This means that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has a whole lot of hype going for it, even though Curse of the Moon is pretty much its own separate game. (It also doesn’t hurt that the price is only $9.99 too.) We’ll have more details on what Koji Igarashi’s upcoming masterpiece holds next week at E3, including a possible release date.

For now though, don’t let Curse of the Moon pass you by. It’s too much fun, especially for old-schoolers!

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PS Vita and PC/Steam.