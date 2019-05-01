Borderlands 3’s Zane Flynt Is Related to Bosses from Past Borderlands Games

One of Borderlands 3’s new Vault Hunters is a mercenary named Zane. More accurately, his name is Zane Flynt. He’s appears to be on the “right” side of Borderlands 3 given that he’s assisting in taking down the Calypso Twins and working with the Crimson Raiders, but his last name raised some alarms by suggesting he might be related to other Flynts from past Borderlands game.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford kicked off the speculation by tweeting the character’s full name when asked who his favorite Vault Hunter in Borderlands 3 is. After speaking to Gearbox’s Randy Varnell, the managing producer for narrative for Borderlands 3 and other Gearbox projects, ComicBook.com learned that Zane Flynt is indeed a part of the Flynt family as some players guessed. His brothers are Baron Flynt and Captain Flynt, enemies from Borderlands and Borderlands 2, respectively.

I’ve been bouncing around. Currently it’s Zane Flynt. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 28, 2019

When pressed for more info, Varnell said he wasn’t ready to offer more but confirmed it was absolutely intentional that Zane be related to the pair of enemies.

“Not a lot more that I want to tell right now other than to drop that there, but it is very intentional that he is a brother to the other [Flynts],” Varnell said. “You’ll get some of that information in the game.”

But Zane’s a good guy, and the other Flynts are the bad guys, right? That’s what we asked Varnell after learning this fact about Zane’s family tree, and Varnell responded by pondering whether anyone who’s in a Borderlands game is truly on one side or the other.

“I mean, does anybody who lives in the Borderlands … you know, those kinds of hard morals?” he continued. “Zane Flynt is a mercenary. There’s a lot of Vault Hunters that have those kinds of colorful pasts. Who knows what Zer0 does when you’re not playing him or he’s in the shadows? You see a bit of that there. Zane Flynt has worked for every corporation. You’ll hear some of that story.”

Varnell also spoke about the Calypso Twins and how the villains of Borderlands 3 are heavily inspired by today’s streamers and influencers. As for Zane, our hands-on time with Borderlands 3 was spent playing as him and can be seen here. If you’re wondering what Zane’s capable of, we’ve also got a full breakdown of his abilities and skills.

Borderlands 3 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on September 13th.

