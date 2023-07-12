Brawlhalla Adds Master Chief and More in Halo Crossover, Full Patch Notes

Brawlhalla has released Patch 7.10 today, which includes quite the crossover for the free-to-play fighting game. Of course, Brawlhalla isn't a stranger to crossover fighters, as developer Blue Mammoth Games has previously added characters from franchises like Shovel Knight, The Walking Dead, and the WWE, among several others. The latest crossover comes from the Halo franchise as both Master Chief and Arbiter are now in the game alongside the patch. On top of that, Brawhalla has gotten a new mode called Oddbrawl, which is inspired by Halo's Oddball, along with several weapon skins, emotes, and avatars from the franchise.

That's not all Brawlhalla fans have to look forward to during Patch 7.10 though. The developers have graduated the Downward Aerial Attack Consistency feature to work across all queues. The feature has previously been in testing, but now it's available for everyone. Plus, Blue Mammoth has made a host of balance changes to the different characters, which should get Brawlhalla in line for Ranked Season 29 to start on July 19. Remember, Ranked Season 28 is available until then, so make sure to get your games in before that.

You can find the full patch notes for Brawlhalla Patch 7.10 below.

In the 26th century, humanity relentlessly fights for survival in an enduring conflict set against the backdrop of an enigmatic and ancient ringworld.

Now, the unlikely allies – the Master Chief and the Arbiter – join the Grand Tournament as Epic Crossovers featuring unique weapon Skins, lock-in animations, dedicated roster spots, and custom Signature FX featuring Guilty Spark and The Flood.

Train to become a Spartan yourself by trying out the new Oddbrawl Game Mode and battling on the new Halo Map!

Additional UNSC and Covenant forces join the fight including Avatars and Emojis featuring Cortana, a Grunt Explosion KO Effect, a Banshee Sidekick. Find these and more Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved items in Mallhalla.

Epic Crossovers

The Master Chief

"Thought I'd try shooting my way out. Mix things up a little."

A man alone, even among his own kind. The Master Chief is a legendary Spartan-II super soldier and defender of humanity from galactic threats around every corner.

Mirrors the abilities of Isaiah (Blasters/Cannon).

The Arbiter

"What would you have your Arbiter do?"

Once the most respected warrior in the Covenant, the Arbiter was stripped of rank and betrayed by the Prophets, now he fights alongside humanity and the Master Chief.

Mirrors the abilities of Sidra (Sword/Cannon).

New Game Mode

Oddbrawl

Inspired by the game mode, "Oddball".

Earn points passively by holding the flaming skull called the Oddball. Earn extra points by landing attacks with it! Get the most points before time runs out to win!

Play this new game mode in the Brawl of the Week and in Custom Lobbies.

Weapon Skins

M7 SMG & Plasma Rifle

"Spartan + Covenant = W"

Blasters Skin

For the first time ever – wield different Blasters in each hand in Brawlhalla!

Needlers

"Dual Wielding Needlers, anyone?"

Blasters Skin

Oddball

"Time to crack some skulls."

An animated Orb Skin – the first to go straight to Malhalla!

Grifball

"Is this what the Spartans used to train with?"

Orb Skin

Gravity Hammer

"That looks heavy."

Hammer Skin

Emote

Mongoose

"HONK HONK!"

Bonus: any player can emote nearby to hop on the back of the Mongoose.

Honk the horn and rev the engine on one of the UNSC's top ground vehicles, the M274 Mongoose.

Sidekick

Banshee

"Hold X to enter vehicle. Just kidding! That doesn't work here."

A Covenant aerial support craft ready to carry you into the fight.

KO Effect

Grunt Explosion

"Happy birth- oh, oops!"

Avatars

Cortana's Goodbye – "Welcome home, John."

John-117 – "A legendary Spartan, but a man of few words."

The Flood – "Small but deadly."

The Banished – "A splinter faction from the Covenant that now rebels against it."

The UNSC – "The United Nations Space Command's mission is to protect humanity!"

Halo – "Combat Evolved"

Emojis

The Master Chief GG – "Good game, we gained the lead."

The Arbiter WP – "Well played… for a Spartan."

Cortana Wave – "Hi! Glad you woke up, Chief!"

Grunt RIP – "AAAAAAAAHHHHHH!!!"

Brute Rage – "RAAAAARGGGHHH!!!!"

Warthog BRB – "Enemies approaching. Be right back!"

The Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Epic Crossover event also includes:

Free "Spartan" Title for logging in during the Event.

New Map: Halo

New Splash art and UI Theme.

Original main menu, character select, and victory theme music.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Cr ossover event!

Form teams, protect your carrier, and play Team Oddbrawl! Hold the flaming skull to score points for your team in this 2v2 match up. Players can earn more points by landing attacks with the Oddball. The team to reach 100 points first wins!

New Oddbrawl Game Mode

Hold the Oddball to earn points faster and deal extra damage.

2v2

Score 100 points to win!

Downward Aerial Attack Consistency is graduating into all queues!

This feature makes it easier to perform a downward attack without being platform canceled by a soft platform. Down Light or Down Signature attacks will ignore platform canceling when the down input is held for 4 or more frames.

This prevents accidental platform cancels when a fastfall Down-Air or Ground-Pound was intended.

This patch contains Red Raptor's first round of adjustments, which makes him legal for use in official tournaments beginning with the 2023 Summer Championship. Other general balance is locked for the upcoming Summer Championship.

Red Raptor

We have increased the Recover time on Red Raptor's Neutral Orb for greater risk to better match its significant threat coverage. Red Raptor's Side Orb now has greater Time to Hit, a slower maximum travel speed, less travel speed during its Recover time, and greater Recover time, allowing for more opportunity to dodge and punish this highly mobile signature. We have also reduced the Force for less reward to better match the high utility of this Signature.

Red Raptor Neutral Orb: Increased Recover time from 20 to 23.

Red Raptor Side Orb: Increased Time to Hit from 17 to 19; Decreased Force from 55 Fixed/50 Variable to 55 Fixed/48 Variable; Increased Recover time from 28 to 29; Decreased Maximum travel speed; Slightly decreased travel speed after the dismount.

Art & Animation

Fixed a visual bug where some animated Weapons didn't play their entire animation while falling in the air or coming in contact with the ground.

Fixed a bug in the Image Render Tool where Weapon Skins looked blurry.

User Interface

Fixed a bug where it said "Unknown Game Mode" when mousing over different regions.

The Blasters attachment in Isaiah's Blasters Neutral & Side Signature attacks now color swap.

Another star vanishes from the heavens. Claim the Eclipse Bundle with Prime Gaming, which includes:

Eclipse Artemis Skin

Artemis Legend Unlock

Seraph's Message Scythe Weapon Skin

This promotion is available for all Amazon Prime members in supported regions to unlock for free. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Kor, Reno, Jaeyun, Scarlet, Mirage, Lucien, Xull, Brynn, and Munin.