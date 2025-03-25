Bully Gets Surprising New Update Nearly 20 Years After Release

Bully has gotten a surprising new update on select platforms almost 20 years after its initial release. Rockstar Games is one of the most prolific developers out there, best known for Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. The studio is responsible for crafting rich open worlds that let you live out your wildest fantasies and pull off insane things via their sandbox worlds. Despite being best known for their big, open-world blockbuster, Rockstar has also carefully curated a portfolio of some “smaller” scale games like Max Payne 3, LA Noire, and Bully. The latter title is a game that is held highly among Rockstar fans and led to demands for a sequel since its release.

While Rockstar Games was reportedly working on Bully 2 in the 2010s, it was ultimately shelved in favor of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online. It’s a bit of a bummer and it’s unclear if a sequel will ever happen now that there’s been so much distance from the first game. Rockstar obviously has its hands full with GTA 6, but Bully 2 would be a perfect follow-up after that as it wouldn’t be as big of a game in terms of scope and scale. However, a lot of people who were responsible for Bully no longer work at Rockstar, so it’s unclear how much love the current regime has for that series.

Nevertheless, Rockstar Games hasn’t exactly forgotten that Bully exists. Last year, Rockstar added Bully to its GTA+ subscription service. On top of that, a brand new update for Bully: Anniversary Edition has been released and given the game’s age and lack of recent support, it’s a pretty sizable update. This update only pertains to the iOS and Android version of the game, so console and PC players shouldn’t get too excited. The update fixes a lot of different issues plaguing the mobile port of Bully, adds new features like haptic feedback, and more. It also sounds like this won’t be the last update as Rockstar’s patch notes state that the developer is investigating some other issues with the game. You can view the patch notes below.

Bully: Anniversary Edition iOS and Android Patch Notes

General

Disabled Friends Challenges while we investigate related game issues

Enabled Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO) on supported Android devices

Updated the app icon on Android

Implemented haptic feedback on iOS and Android

This update includes fixes to improve game stability on 64-bit mobile operating systems and supported devices.

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in a race condition during the Mission ‘That Bitch’ making Mandy’s locker unpickable

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mission ‘Weed Killer’ not progressing if the window is destroyed before passing through progress point

Fixed an issue with both fighters at the Freak Show dying at the same time resulting in the game getting stuck on a black screen

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in AI not attacking Jimmy when in combat

Fixed an issue in the Mission ‘The Rumble’ that resulted in police cars falling through the floor during the police chase

Fixed an issue that resulted in the broom being unbreakable with the brick or slingshot to open the door in the ‘Help Gary’ Mission

Fixed an issue in the Mission ‘Save Algie’ that resulted in a crash after taking Algernon to his locker

Fixed an issue in the Mission ‘Prep Challenge’ that resulted in Rivals not attacking or defending

Fixed an issue in the Mission ‘The Tenements’ that resulted in Norton not attacking Jimmy

Fixed an issue in the Missions ‘The Rumble’ and ‘Fighting Johnny Vincent’ that resulted in the police car not spawning in and gameplay not progressing during the chase sequence

Fixed an issue that resulted in heap overflow in the Mission ‘Nutcrackin’’

Fixed an issue when throwing toilet paper over the cubicle during the errand that resulted in a crash

Fixed an issue that resulted in rendering issues during dodgeball gym class

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in crashes during minigames

Fixed an issue that resulted in weapons being incorrectly removed

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash due to a problem with vehicle controls

Fixed an issue that resulted in a framerate drop because of particles generated from car collisions

