Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Release Season 4 Reloaded Trailer

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is finally here alongside the game's latest update and patch notes. Just yesterday, Activision and Infinity Ward released Season 4 "Reloaded," the game's biggest update since Season 4 dropped on PS4, Xbox One, and PC earlier this month. With it came new balance updates, new content, a 200-player mode, and much more.

Now, a day later, a new "Verdansk Air" trailer has dropped, pushing along the game's narrative and giving players plenty more in-game and live-action Captain Price, who was added to both Warzone and Modern Warfare alongside the aforementioned new season drop.

Unfortunately, unlike some previous trailers, there doesn't appear to be anything too significant to this one, or if there is, it's hidden well. That said, it's safe to assume whatever happens next in Warzone specifically, Captain Price will be involved.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, both are coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past," reads the opening our review of the game. "Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times."

For more on both games, check out all of our past and recent coverage of the Call of Duty series by clicking right here or on the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.