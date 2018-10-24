Treyarch Addresses ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Quads Issues

Treyarch acknowledged that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players are having difficulties with Blackout’s Quads mode and says it’s working on fixing the problems.

Like other battle royale variants, Blackout has several different game types that allow for different numbers of players to be on one team. People can play by themselves, with one partner or with three others in the Quads mode, that one being the most (so far) that can be on one team. It hasn’t been working consistently though, especially not on the Xbox One, but Treyarch says it’s working to track down the root of the problem.

“We’re continuing to investigate occasional hitches in performance in Blackout Quads playlists, particularly on Xbox One,” Treyarch said in a community update from Tuesday. “As we’ve mentioned before, though this hasn’t proven easily replicable during testing, we’re committed to tracking down the cause and squashing it.”

Our Oct. 23 game update is live, including changes to Black Market progression, an update on network performance, our new Mercenary playlist, and more. Full notes: //t.co/oGRnqo1XnJ pic.twitter.com/xXnQPsgMZt — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 23, 2018

The complaints about the Quads mode on the Xbox One have been plentiful with players asking Treyarch to take notice of the issue. Lag spikes and dips in framerate were among the symptoms that Xbox One players reported experiencing in Blackout’s Quads mode, those issues also present during the Blackout beta that took place a month prior to the game’s release, according to players who experienced both. Neither the PlayStation 4 nor the PC platform appear to be experiencing quite as many issues as those on the Xbox One.

Also included within the community update were plans to improve the sound in Blackout, another issue raised by players since the game’s been out. Footsteps in particular have been problematic for some with the Awareness perk amplifying that issue and making footsteps deafening without actually being able to tell where someone is, though footsteps weren’t specifically mentioned in Treyarch’s community update. The developer did say that is has plans to put out an audio update next week though.

“We are making several updates to audio in Blackout based upon our testing and feedback from the community to deliver the soundscape our players expect in Blackout,” Treyarch said. “Look for this update to drop in the next week.”

The full post that contained more information on improved network performance and faster Black Market progression rates can be seen here.