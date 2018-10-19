‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Halloween Gear Is Here

Though we don’t know specifics about a Halloween event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 yet, we do at least know that Halloween-themed gear is on its way with the first Operation!

Operation First Look is now available on PlayStation 4, with its arrival coming a few days later on Xbox One and PC. The limited-time gear comes with the return of the Black Market that has tons of new items for players to enjoy and show off their personal style.

According to the studio’s most recent blog post, “The Contraband stream in the Black Market provides a progression path to earn the items you want simply by playing the game. That means a ton of new ways to show off your personal style. Contraband items will be delivered through seasonal Operations, with each Operation delivering a new batch of content every couple of months. Operation First Strike delivers the first season of content starting today on PS4.”

So says Treyarch, here’s what that means for players:

All-New Blackout Characters – New playable characters will be released with each new Operation.

– New playable characters will be released with each new Operation. Signature Weapons

Specialists Outfits – Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets.

– Cool customization content built around themes for all Specialists in-game; you can even mix and match the look of your character within outfit sets. Tags / Gestures – Whether you’re taunting opponents or celebrating a victory, Tags and Gestures are a perfect way to express yourself in the game.

The above rewards will allow players to show off their style in both Blackout and the Multiplayer mode. The team added, “Within the Black Market, there will also be limited-time Special Events which bring even more unique content to the game. Starting October 20 on PlayStation 4, with other platforms to follow seven days later, players will have access to a free Halloween-themed Special Event stream with even more gear. That means players can earn even more items as they progress along the stream. This is the first of many Special Events that will be hosted in the future. But remember, get in and earn them while they’re available as they’ll only be around for a limited time.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Xbox and PC players will have access to the first Operation 7 days after it launches on PlayStation 4, due to a partnership between Treyarch and Sony.