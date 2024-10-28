Overlooked Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Feature Is Perfect for Warzone Players

Building the perfect weapon is a major part of the online Call of Duty experience. Every years brings a new wave of options to test until our wrists fall off, all in search of mythical meta loadouts to make crushing public match lobbies a little bit more bearable. That goes for both Multiplayer and the yearly incarnation of Warzone.

The firing range is supposed to be the hub for all of this creation. Players can build, tweak, and test all in one place by trying out each new build against a couple of lanes filled with target dummies. It’s a bit of a barebones experience, even to the series’s own standard (remember Call of Duty: World War 2‘s headquarters?), but Treyarch has added two simple features to make things a lot easier on all of the mad Gunsmith scientists of the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As subtle as it may seem, the implementation of both a recoil test wall and an adjustable target dummy will be huge for Warzone players. Long-range gunfights happen much more often on a Battle Royale map like Urzikstan. Everyone who plays for more than a few minutes will experience a building-to-building shootout, high-ground to low-ground skirmish, or any other number of battles requiring pinpoint accuracy. Having peace of mind that your primary weapon isn’t a pea shooter downwind helps with that.

Players can track every single shot on the recoil wall.

Now, not only can players make sure their weapons are effective even against enemies with three full armor plates, but they can test a wider variety of ranges, and see a definitive recoil trail. This may not sound like much, but it’s far better than shooting at the weapon rack then inspecting the bullet holes like in previous years. That additional level of control makes a world of difference.

To use these features, just load into the Firing Range, select your weapon(s), and press down on the directional pad. One press will drop down the recoil board, and another quick press will release the adjustable target. The recoil target sits about seven meters out from the player and is completely blank. Each bullet fired leaves a distinct mark, leaving no doubt about how tight a gun’s spread is compare to its competitors. Pressing either down on the D-Pad or selecting new loadout will completely reset the board, wiping it clean for further testing.

The moving target however is a little bit different. Once dropped, you can choose exactly how far out the dummy sits by shooting it until it breaks. There are three possible ranges: the first is identical to the recoil wall at about 7 meters; the next is roughly 15m, putting it somewhere between the solitary dummies stationed at 10m and 25m; and finally, the longest option sits around 75m, well towards the end of the range.

These little quality-of-life updates only make up a small portion of what’s new in Black Ops 6. Between the introduction of Omnimovement, a classic high-quality Treyarch campaign, and a smash-hit Zombies mode, there’s plenty of reason to dive and get familiar with what’s to come before Warzone receives its own integration with the launch of Season 1 later this year.