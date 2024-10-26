Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Exploit Makes Flashes Useless

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has of course brought back flashbangs, the tactical weapon seen in pretty much every Call of Duty game over many, many years. They work in Black Ops 6 exactly as they did in those past Call of Duty games, but in the new Black Ops, it seems there’s a way to exploit them so that you barely get flashed at all and can still see through the blinding light. It’s an exploit that’ll almost certainly get patched out now that players are becoming aware of it, however, so don’t expect it to stick around for too much longer.

The flashbang exploit was discovered by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players and was shared on Reddit to show proof of an easy workaround for flashes. Better yet (unless you’re the one using the flashbang), it’s something that anyone can do regardless of the loadout you’re using since it requires no special gear. All you have to do whenever you get flashed or think you’re about to get flashed is press the button or key on your platform to open up the scoreboard, and you’ll be able to see through the flashing lights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When you pull up a scoreboard normally in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the scoreboard has some level of transparency to it so that you can still see what’s going on in front of you while you check stats and scores. That’s by design, but it seems that whenever you get flashed, the scoreboard’s view takes priority over the flashbang thus allowing you to peer through the flash. It’s not a perfect view of what’s going on since you still have to see through the scoreboard, and it won’t help much against anything that limits movement, but it’s better than being blinded by a tactical over and over again.

Of course, the flash exploit probably is not long for this world either. Treyarch and the other Call of Duty developers working with Activision on Black Ops 6 already put out two updates alone during the rollout phase for the new Call of Duty game, and with one weekend of gameplay wrapping up soon, you can bet this exploit and others are at least somewhere on the to-do list of bugs that’ll be fixed after more updates are out.

This exploit naturally is only useful in Black Ops 6‘s multiplayer mode as well which is where most players have found themselves this weekend as is usual for Call of Duty games, but in Black Ops 6, it’s become apparent that the other modes aren’t to be ignored this time. The Black Ops 6 campaign, for example, is already being heralded as one of the best story modes that a Call of Duty game has had in years. Some have even gone as far as saying that there’s one mission in the Black Ops 6 campaign which may the best story mission ever, even beating “All Ghillied Up” from the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode is not to be scoffed at either given that it’s round-based once more and is surprisingly difficult. The Easter eggs are officially on in the Black Ops 6 Zombies experience as of yesterday, too, so expect many players to be hunting for those while they’re not getting ripped apart in brutal zombie executions.