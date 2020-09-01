Call of Duty Insider Reveals New Details on Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer

✖

A prominent Call of Duty insider has revealed new, alleged details on the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this year's new COD releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in a few months. As you may know, Black Ops Cold War's multilayer is set to be fully revealed next week, but it looks some beans have been spilled early, courtesy of prominent COD insider Tom Henderson.

According to Henderson -- who has built a reputation for leaks and insider information on the series, especially on Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War -- Black Ops 2-style three-lane maps are back for the multiplayer of COD 2020. Meanwhile, maps, in general, are a bit smaller than previous years, which explains why the Call of Duty League is switching to a 4v4 format.

Unfortunately, this is all Henderson revealed over on Twitter other than confirming that Nuketown is back, though it's unclear if it will be in a revised or original form.

Black Ops 2 styled 3 lane maps are back and MP maps are a bit smaller than previous years so 4v4 makes perfect sense to compliment these two map features. I'm really excited for CoD esports next year! #BlackOpsColdWar — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) September 1, 2020

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official, and even it's all accurate, it's also subject to change.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's currently no word of when these next-gen versions will release.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or peep the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the multiplayer of Black Ops Cold War?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.