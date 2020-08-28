Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Has A Massive Download Size

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone before it, is going to be a very big game. One could’ve assumed this already based on how the past games were handled, but the listings for the game that have now gone up from retailers like Microsoft show just much space it’ll take up on players’ consoles. The Standard Edition on the Xbox One is said to take up an approximate 100.04GB, according to the listing, and it’s likely that it’ll only get bigger from there.

Microsoft’s listings for game have dutifully shown the file sizes in the past, and Black Ops Cold War is the same way with its different listings. The Ultimate Edition is a fraction larger while the game itself comes in at approximately 100GB, so even if those numbers change slightly before its November launch, it looks like that’s the size range we’ll be working with.

That means a lot of people are going to have to clear off some space on their consoles if they want to get this game which is especially true if you plan on keeping your other Call of Duty games. Warzone and Modern Warfare grew to comical sizes after numerous updates even with some of those updates attempting to size down the files at times. Modern Warfare offered the option of uninstalling different parts of the game you knew you wouldn’t play like the campaign, but Warzone itself still takes up plenty of space.

It’s unclear right now if the various parts of Black Ops Cold War will be handled in a similar way, but it seems likely given how that foundation has already been established in Modern Warfare. Black Ops Cold War has the expected campaign and multiplayer modes included, but with it being a Treyarch game, it also has a Zombies mode. Being able to install and remove those components as players please would make the size a bit more manageable if you’re only in it for part of the full experience.

Another trend continuing in Black Ops Cold War is that future content and expansions will be free for those who own the game. The game will inevitably get bigger when those DLCs are released, but at least you won’t have to pay for them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.