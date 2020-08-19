Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Full Reveal Coming August 26

Today, Activision and Treyarch finally revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this year's Call of Duty coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC later this year. That said, for now, all COD fans have is a teaser trailer. There's no gameplay, cinematics, or any actual game footage. Rather, it's a backdrop and tone piece. Thankfully, fans of the long-running and popular first-person shooter series will soon have more to chew on.

Alongside revealing the game's first-ever teaser trailer, Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision confirmed when the full reveal will happen. And the full reveal will happen via Call of Duty: Warzone on August 26. What this reveal will reveal, who knows. The aforementioned trio don't divulge this information.

That said, it's safe to assume the first trailer will be similar to the first trailers for the Call of Duty games before it. In other words, it probably won't contain any gameplay, and will rather be a look at the campaign. Yet again, this year's COD hasn't followed in any of the footsteps and traditions of previous games, so who knows where else it will detour.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release sometime this year. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date, but it's believed the game may release in November, with a beta happening two months prior in September. What also hasn't been confirmed is platforms. That said, the game is believed to be in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.