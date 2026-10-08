PlayStation Plus Releases Free Xbox Download for October 2026

Sony via PlayStation Plus has released a free download, courtesy of Xbox, for subscribers on both PS4 and PS5 as part of its October 2026 lineup, a lineup that has left many subscribers very frustrated. This bonus free download is unlikely to win over any of these upset subscribers, but, for some in particular, it’s going to be useful. And unlike the core October 2026 lineup, this offer is going to be available far beyond October. More specifically, Xbox and PlayStation have made it available to PS Plus subscribers until January 20. And it’s free for all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of their tier of subscription. This includes PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium.

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More precisely, subscribers of the Sony subscription service across PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro can grab Blizzard’s Draugr Reinhardt Bonus Pack for Overwatch. For those who do not know, Xbox owns Blizzard, so this is essentially an Xbox offer, though Activision-Blizzard operates 99% independently. The pack is available via the PlayStation Store, and apparently it’s been of interest to many subscribers, as it already has nearly 500 user reviews with an average rating of 3.62. Of these nearly 500 user reviews, 61% are 5/5 stars while 31% are 1/5 stars. 2,3, and 4 stars make up the remaining 8%. This is to say, about two-thirds of subscribers appreciate the extra freebie, while about a third are supremely unimpressed.

As for the contents of the freebie, it, as the name implies, features the Legendary Draugr Reinhardt skin, as well as five Battle Pass Tier Skips. And that’s it. There are a few things to note, though. Obviously, you need the game, a Battle.net account, an internet connection, and a phone number, in addition to a PS4 or PS5, plus PlayStation Plus. Meanwhile, tier skips will not apply to any Battle Pass level beyond level 80, nor will they unlock prestige tiers. That said, any excess tier skips past level 80 will be banked and redeemed the following season, so they won’t be wasted.

PlayStation Plus Has Lots of Free Downloads Right Now

As you may know, there are many of these types of offers any given year, though this appears to be the only one available for the month of October, alongside October’s free games. Meanwhile, PS Plus subscribers should also note that time is running out to get one of Konami’s best modern games for free. There is also a new Bloodborne-like game, perfect for Halloween, that subscribers have described as “excellent.”

As for Overwatch, it’s free-to-play, so those interested in it can check it out without making any type of purchase because while PS Plus is required for this freebie, it’s not required to play the game online. And despite being 10 years old, it remains popular with a robust and active player base. This isn’t to say it’s a better time to get into it compared to when it was still new, but it’s still very viable in 2026.