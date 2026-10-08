Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s Doctor Doom-Themed DLC Release Date Announced Alongside New Fantastic Four Character

Marvel’s 2026 has been incredibly focused on Doctor Doom. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls‘ launch roster included the popular villain, Marvel Rivals is currently on its “Path to Doomsday,” and he will play a huge role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Cosmic Invasion, the beloved 2025 brawler, is also getting in on the festivities in its own way through its The Siege of Castle Doom expansion. Tribute Games has finally announced its release date, as well as who will be joining the leader of Latveria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Siege of Castle Doom DLC will be coming to Marvel Cosmic Invasion on November 10th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. It’s unclear how much it will cost.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s Doctor Doom DLC Will Also Include Invisible Woman

Play video

Doctor Doom’s arrival was already revealed in August, but the second character of this DLC has finally been confirmed: Invisible Woman. Along with her classic powers to create force fields and turn invisible, this light-bending Fantastic Four character will have “never-seen-before” abilities, some of which are in the above trailer. Doom, on the other hand, will be able to combine his knowledge of occult magic with his vast suite of technology. Said trailer shows the two using their moves to dispatch of Annihilus’ forces through various juggles and projectiles.

These two fighters are only part of the DLC, as it appears to mostly revolve around a new mode set in Doom’s nefarious headquarters. However, Tribute Games has been tight-lipped on what exactly this new mode is. The team said details will be “unmasked soon,” though. While it is possible that it will have some story, it’s also likely it will be some wave-based survival mode somewhat in the vein of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge‘s Dimension Shellshock DLC.

The Siege of Castle Doom is also Cosmic Invasion‘s second piece of paid DLC. Its first DLC let players control Cyclops and The Thing. Along with small patches that have fixed bugs and tweaked minor settings, Cosmic Invasion has also seen one major free update so far, one that added new palettes inspired by other Marvel games and implemented a handful of quality-of-life features such as highlighting nearly dead players and splitting up the focus meter to make it easier to read.

Another major update is planned for later in 2026, but it is unclear if this will coincide with The Siege of Castle Doom. It is also unconfirmed if Tribute Games will continue to support Cosmic Invasion after this second huge update and expansion.

Are you going to be picking up this expansion? Or is there just not enough time, given all the other games coming out? Let us know in the comments.