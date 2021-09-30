Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 6 Map Changes, Guns, and Roadmap Revealed

Ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season Six, Activision and Treyarch Studios showed off some of what players can expect to see added to the games both when the season launches and from further into the season. Things like new weapons and map adjustments in Warzone will be added among other additions such as the new Forsaken Zombies map that’ll be the last round-based map the mode gets.

The image below was shared on Thursday to offer a preview of what’s to come in Season Six. It followed the same template that the roadmaps from past seasons have by showing off a sampling of everything that’s to come as well as some info on when those things will be released.

Over on the Treyarch site, a list of much of what’s planned for Season Six was provided for those who’d prefer to read it that way. All of that info can be found below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Six Plans

100 New Battle Pass Tiers including the return of Alex Mason

Three free weapons at launch: .410 Ironhide Shotgun, Grav Assault Rifle, and Battle Axe

New MP maps: Deprogram (6v6), Amerika (6v6), and Gluboko (2v2/3v3)

New Zombies map: “Forsaken”

New Zombies Perk: PhD Slider

New Zombies Wonder Weapon: Chrysalax

New Zombies Support Weapons: ARC-XD and Hand Cannon

New Zombies Onslaught map, mode, and Weapon Blueprint challenge (PlayStation®)

New Prestige Shop Weapon Blueprint and Legacy content

Four new Prestige Levels

Weapon tuning for the EM2, TEC-9, Marshal, C58, LC10 + more

New Multiplayer & Zombies Season Challenges

+ More MP & Zombies content incoming during “The Haunting” Event, starting Oct. 19

Though the list on Treyarch’s site didn’t include Warzone, we know from the roadmap above that we’ll see some map changes in that game, too. The Stadium, Downtown, and WWII Bunkers POIs will be updated, and the original Gulag will make a return for the next season.

Like every big update, this Season Six release will be accompanied by a set of patch notes giving specific details regarding all the changes that have taken place. We’ll learn more about the new Forsaken Zombies map then among other things to know before the season starts.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season Six begins on October 7th.