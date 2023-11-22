Call of Duty 2024 May Include Several Weeks of Early Access for Pre-Orders

Call of Duty 2024 rumors are already in full swing despite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 having just released. Call of Duty is one of the most well-oiled machines in gaming, ensuring there is always a new game in the multi-billion dollar franchise every single holiday season. Sometimes the franchise hurts a bit for that, such as this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game was reportedly created in about a year and a half, resulting in a rushed campaign, reused multiplayer content, and more. Yet, the series doesn't really have a lot of time to stop and evaluate its future plans very much because the train must keep going.

With all of that said, details are already trickling out about Call of Duty 2024 which is expected to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (tentative title). According to Windows Central, the new game will release next fall and there are already discussions being had with regards to pre-order bonuses. This will be the second Call of Duty game to release under Microsoft, but the first one that can likely be impacted by the tech giant since Modern Warfare 3 was shipped just a few weeks after the Microsoft/Activision acquisition was closed. One of the pre-order bonuses being talked about is the ability to play parts of the game weeks before its full release. It's unclear what specifically this might be, but it would be a significant incentive for players to pre-order. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 let players play the campaign a week early if they pre-ordered, but this could suggest we would get something like Zombies weeks ahead of release. It's possible Treyarch has more confidence in exposing its content to the world so early because it has had four years to develop this game, the longest development time of any Call of Duty.

Of course, these types of things could change at any given moment and we likely won't hear about specific pre-order plans until the summer. Fans should take some comfort in knowing Microsoft has already stated it has no plans to give Xbox any kind of advantage for Call of Duty players. Outside of Xbox Game Pass releases, there will be parity across platforms so no one will get the game earlier than anyone else.

What is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 About?

The next Call of Duty is expected to be set in the Gulf War, a heavily televised war in the 1990s. It will be the first game in the series to take place during this time period and Treyarch is expected to heavily examine everyone's role in the controversial conflict. Whether or not the developer will find success in this remains to be seen, but the Black Ops games have a history of shining a light on America's role in various wars throughout history.