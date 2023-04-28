Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Adds Another Pay-to-Win DMZ Bundle

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has added another pay-to-win bundle for its DMZ mode. The idea of payto-win content has largely (though not entirely) been phased out over the last few years. In the mid-2010s, the idea of loot boxes, purchasable weapons, and other items that could give you the upper hand in online games was incredibly prevalent despite players despising. Eventually, regulators started to step in, gamers got very upset, and publishers realized it was time to change things up. Microtransactions have largely shifted to just focusing on cosmetic items like skins and such in recent memory, but Call of Duty has dipped its toe back into some pay-to-win mechanics.

At the start of season 3, Call of Duty fans started to notice bundles in the store that largely centered on cosmetic items, but also offered pretty major in-game bonuses for DMZ. These items included things like UAVs, allowing players the opportunity to see where others are on the map after spawning in for a brief while. Now, another new bundle spotted by CharleIntel reveals that players can secure a lucrative self revive for DMZ with the purchase of a certain skin. This means that, so long as the self revive is equipped, players will be able to pick themselves up after getting shot and knocked down by an enemy. When playing by yourself, this is pretty huge as you'd otherwise just die automatically and when playing in a squad, it allows your allies to protect and fight back while you revive yourself and get back into the fight.

Another bundle, another DMZ P2W item. pic.twitter.com/Kh3PuAdHcB — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 28, 2023

These are all items that you can find and acquire in-game, but fans aren't huge on the idea that they can be bought with real money. Even though the main point of these bundles is to buy the skin, it is strange to see Call of Duty pushing these things. These types of things have really ticked a lot of fans off, so it remains to be seen if Activision will make any changes to it.

What do you think of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 adding these types of bundles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.