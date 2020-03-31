Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Officially Revealed

Activision finally announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered today after months of speculation that’s been building up within the past few weeks. The game was revealed with a trailer which offered the first official look at the updated graphics and the iconic characters’ new appearances, though people already got to see tastes of that recently through numerous leaks which steadily legitimized the rumors about the game. It’s available first on the PlayStation Store for $19.99 and is able to be pre-purchased now for other platforms.

As the name of the game suggests, this remaster is only for the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. That may come as a letdown to those who loved the game’s multiplayer component, but considering how memorable the campaign was, it’s still a big release for those who remember the game’s story mode fondly.

Announcing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, featuring the UDT Classic Ghost Bundle for instant access in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone

FULL INTEL HERE: https://t.co/PGHFNodMAa#CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/aOsQTKdrFZ — Activision (@Activision) March 31, 2020

“Originally developed by Infinity Ward, and now remastered by Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered delivers the full story experience with stunning high-definition visuals and the latest audio advancements,” Activision announced. “Whether you lived it back in 2009 or have yet to play this iconic blockbuster campaign, this is an experience hailed by critics as one of the most memorable and incredible single-player story campaigns ever.”

Just as some of the leaked details suggested, there’s also a tie-in between Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and the new Modern Warfare game. Buying Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will earn players a bundle for Modern Warfare and some battle pass progression for both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

“Players who purchase will also receive, free with purchase, Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including the UDT Ghost Operator skin inspired by the ‘The Only Easy Day…Was Yesterday’ campaign level that featured an action-packed hostage rescue attempt from an oil rig in in the arctic,” Activision said about the crossover between the two games. “Alongside the Ghost Operator skin, players will also receive two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, new finishing move, voice quip, animated calling card, emblem and two Battle Pass tier skips all for immediate access in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now for the PlayStation 4 and can now be pre-purchased for other platforms.