Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Gameplay Teases Chicago Mission

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten a tiny new glimpse at gameplay and this time, it hints at a high-stakes mission set in Chicago. The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to massive set pieces. Since Call of Duty 2, the series has made a spectacle out of amazing cinematic moments. In Call of Duty 2, there was a mission that featured soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. It was one of the most intense moments in a game to date and one that helped put the franchise on the map. This would become a staple of the series going forward with nukes being set off, Washington DC being overrun, having a battle against Russians in New York City, and so on. It seems Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will continue this trend.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten a short new gameplay teaser that highlights a mission that seems to be set in Chicago (via CharlieIntel). According to some voice over at the start of the trailer, missiles are coming to the city *and* there's a hostage situation in one of the buildings. Needless to say, it's pretty chaotic. It's unclear where this mission fits into the story, but it will be one of the few Call of Duty levels to take place in America and depending how it plays out, one of the only ones to not be centered in the middle of a near apocalyptic-level battle. If previous games are any indication, it's also likely the game will feature a multiplayer in Chicago based on this mission, though that's just speculation.

It was recently confirmed that Infinity Ward will be releasing the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II a week early. This will give players time to play the story and prepare for multiplayer. A multiplayer beta is also currently scheduled for the middle of September following an event that will give us our first proper look at the mode.

