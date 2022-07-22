Call of Duty Insider Teases Modern Warfare 2 News

A Call of Duty insider has teased some new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II news may be dropping soon. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had its big, official unveiling back in June with a new trailer and a big campaign gameplay demo that was reminiscent of Call of Duty 4's first mission. Since then, Infinity Ward has been radio silent on the game and it appears like that will continue to be the case for the rest of July, unless there is a sudden news drop. Nonetheless, with only a few months before release, Infinity Ward has a lot of ground to cover and we may be hearing something relatively soon.

Known Call of Duty insider RalphsValve posted a video on Twitter with some distorted visuals with the caption "Soon. #ModernWarfareII" The video also features an instrumental version of Metallica's Of Wolf and Man, which may be the song featured in the next trailer for the game. The reveal trailer featured a remix of Metallica's Wherever I May Roam and the first game had a multiplayer trailer that featured Metallica's Enter Sandman. As of right now, there is no official timeline for when to expect new information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. With that said, the last few games have typically held multiplayer reveals in August and it wouldn't be shocking if something similar occurs here. With a beta for Modern Warfare II expected in September, there will likely be a big info dump live stream with new gameplay sometime in the next few weeks.

It's also likely that Infinity Ward and Raven will showcase Warzone 2 soon as that's slated to release later this year. It's possible that the team holds off on sharing too much about the new battle royale until after the game releases as to not overshadow Modern Warfare II, however. With all of that said, only time will tell when Activision and Infinity Ward are ready to show more of either game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me now in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.