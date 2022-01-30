Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reboot Teased by COD Insider

According to a wide range of reports, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and like 2019’s COD, it will be a reboot. More specifically, it looks like this year’s Call of Duty game will be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one of the most beloved games in the franchise alongside Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that developer Infinity Ward is going big with the release. Unfortunately, how it will achieve this ambition, aka the salient details, we don’t know.

The report comes the way of prominent Call of Duty leaker Ralph, who has been at the forefront of leaks and information about the game. According to Ralph, citing an ex-developer on the game, the scope of the game is even bigger than its 2019 predecessor, which was one of the most ambitious games in the franchise to date.

“In response to a question regarding development for Modern Warfare 2, ex-Infinity Ward employee comments; ‘It’s a hard title [Modern Warfare 2019] to follow up and the scope only gets bigger’.”

As you can see, this is the extent of the tease. That said, Ralph does sometimes follow-up reports with more information as new information comes in. In other words, we will monitor the situation and keep you updated. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt like you would any rumor.

