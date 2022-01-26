New Call of Duty Report Is Bad News for Modern Warfare 3 Fans

In 2019, Activision and Infinity Ward rebooted, to massive success, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. According to reports, in 2022, the pair will follow this up with a reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s successor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If this is true, the expectation will be that a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will follow in a few years. And this is a reasonable expectation, and one currently held by many. That said, a new report has some bad news for those with this expectation. More specifically, a new report has revealed that Activision and Infinity Ward have no plans to reboot MW3. Rather, the intention is to conclude the rebooted series with this year’s Call of Duty, the aforementioned reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The report comes the way of prominent Call of Duty insider Ralph, who, unfortunately, doesn’t have any additional information. The only other thing the report mentions is that Infinity Ward is reportedly not interested in bringing back any older game post-Modern Warfare 2. So it’s not just Modern Warfare 3. To this end, the studio is apparently “looking beyond.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RalphsValve/status/1486153186683543555

Ralph is a well-known Call of Duty source, but that doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial and subject to change, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, no implicated party has touched this report with any type of response or acknowledgment. We don’t expect this to change, but we will keep you updated if it does.

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here or peep the relevant and recent links listed right below: