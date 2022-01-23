Call of Duty: Vanguard Finally Getting Long-Awaited Feature Next Month

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 is set to release on February 14 via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s second season was originally supposed to go live on February 2, but it was recently delayed due to unforeseen problems. That said, when Season 2 does finally launch in a few weeks, it will do so alongside a long-awaited feature that players were unhappy wasn’t in the game at launch, and then unhappy all over again when it wasn’t added with Season 1. More specifically, Sledgehammer Games and Activision have confirmed that alongside Season 2, Ranked Play will finally be added to the game. The finer details of its implementation remain undisclosed, but we should learn more about exactly what this entails soon.

“Ranked Play is planned to roll out alongside new Call of Duty: Vanguard game content in February,” said Sledgehammer Games. “We’re all very excited about the future of Ranked Play here and can’t wait to share more details as we get closer to its release.”

This is all the developer has had to say about the matter so far. That said, once more details are provided, we will be sure to update you with every salient detail.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest COD game — including not just all of the latest official news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation — click here.

