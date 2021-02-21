Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS5 Reportedly Has a Wild Game-Breaking Bug

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players on PlayStation 5 have started to encounter a frustrating bug. Apparently, players looking to uninstall the game have found they must manually uninstall all in-game data packs first. If that step isn't taken first, players won't be able to download the data packs again. User Puzzled-Soup brought the issue to light on Reddit, stating that the game claims everything is installed, but that isn't the case. After trying multiple potential fixes, the only possible solution Puzzled-Soup was able to discover is installing the game on a PS4 and then transferring the save data over to PS5.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

It's impossible to say what's causing this problem, but the solution isn't very elegant. A lot of gamers tend to get rid of their older consoles once they've purchased a new one, so not every PS5 owner will have a PS4 on hand to transfer save data. It remains to be seen whether or not Activision will figure out the issue, but it's easy to see how this could prove frustrating. In the responses to Puzzled-Soup's post, a number of other Reddit posters shared similar problems, with one claiming they got rid of the game altogether, as a result.

Unfortunately, Call of Duty games have had some notable issues on next-gen consoles since PS5 and Xbox Series X launched at the end of 2020. Notably, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players on Xbox Series X have encountered a number of issues with the game crashing. It's not uncommon for developers to run into problems with new video game hardware, and it's clear that Activision is still figuring things out in that regard. Unfortunately, that doesn't help any of the fans that are forced to wait on fixes in the meantime.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered similar issues with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS5? Are you still playing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!