Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Details New Modes, Maps, and Features

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is nearly here! The latest and greatest multiplayer season for the popular duo of Call of Duty titles is set to kick off tomorrow, August 5th. Given that it is only a day away, the fine folks behind the video games have shared a whole list of details about the new modes, maps, and features that are being added. That is in addition to yesterday's new trailer, to boot.

Most notably, and seen in the aforementioned trailer, is Warzone's addition of the Acropolis National Arena (Verdansk's stadium) interior as well as the now-operating train station and imposing freight train making a large loop on the map. "Time to retool your strategy and rethink your drop plans around this massive super-structure," today's news post reads in part about the stadium, "complete with a pitch surrounded by rows of seating, an additional underground parking structure, a concession stand lobby as well as other multiple interior concourses and field access you can secure and compete to control."

Other than major map changes, there will also be new Exterior Ascenders attached to various tall buildings which should allow for quick scaling to heights in ways previously impossible. A new mode, Mini Royale, "condenses the craziest parts of the main Battle Royale mode into faster-paced chunks of chaotic and almost constant combat." It's a 10-minute mode with fewer players overall, making for a short, sweet, and explosive experience.

As for Modern Warfare, the big addition are the four new free multiplayer maps: Livestock - Gunfight, Petrov Oil Rig - Multiplayer, Suldal Harbor - Multiplayer, and Verdansk International Airport - Ground War. All of the above should be available when Season 5 launches, and you can read more about these details, including a bunch of battle pass info, over on Activision's blog.

As noted above, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is scheduled to release this Wednesday, August 5th. Both games are currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty franchise right here.

And keep reading to check out a whole bunch of screenshots from Season 5!