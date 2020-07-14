Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone July 14 Update Adds New Modes and Fixes Major Exploit

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update is live across PS4, Xbox One, and PC giving an update to the playlists of each, as well as fixing a couple of bugs and exploits in both as well. In addition to the new in-game update, which shouldn't require a download, the store has been updated for both games, which includes a few new cosmetic bundles.

The most notable thing about today's update is probably the renaming of the controversial "Border War" skin and bio. Meanwhile, a prominent exploit that allowed players to pick up weapons when they dropped before the infill sequence in Warzone has also been patched up.

Below, you can read a quick rundown of everything new:

Playlist Update:

Modern Warfare Shoot House & Cheshire Park 24/7 TDM & KC Remix Party Modes Gunfight Realism Ground War

Warzone BR Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads Plunder Trios



Patch Notes:

Renames D-Day’s ‘Border War’ skin and bio

An exploit where players could pick up weapons they dropped before the infill sequence in Warzone

A Rytec AMR bug where shots were hitting above the crosshairs in their scope

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come this holiday season, they will also both be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

