Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone July 14 Update Adds New Modes and Fixes Major Exploit
A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update is live across PS4, Xbox One, and PC giving an update to the playlists of each, as well as fixing a couple of bugs and exploits in both as well. In addition to the new in-game update, which shouldn't require a download, the store has been updated for both games, which includes a few new cosmetic bundles.
The most notable thing about today's update is probably the renaming of the controversial "Border War" skin and bio. Meanwhile, a prominent exploit that allowed players to pick up weapons when they dropped before the infill sequence in Warzone has also been patched up.
Below, you can read a quick rundown of everything new:
Playlist Update:
- Modern Warfare
- Shoot House & Cheshire Park 24/7
- TDM & KC Remix
- Party Modes Gunfight
- Realism Ground War
- Warzone
- BR Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads
- Plunder Trios
📢Today’s playlist update is now live! #ModernWarfare— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 14, 2020
- Shoot House and Cheshire Park 24/7
- TDM and KC Remix
- Party Modes! A FFA moshpit featuring Gun Game Reloaded, One in the Chamber, and AoN
- Realism Ground War#Warzone
- Removes BR Stimulus Trios
- Adds Plunder Trios
Patch Notes:
- Renames D-Day’s ‘Border War’ skin and bio
- An exploit where players could pick up weapons they dropped before the infill sequence in Warzone
- A Rytec AMR bug where shots were hitting above the crosshairs in their scope
A patch is now live across all platforms that fixes:— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 14, 2020
· Renames D-Day’s ‘Border War’ skin and bio
· An exploit where players could pick up weapons they dropped before the infil sequence in #Warzone
· A Rytec AMR bug where shots were hitting above the crosshairs in their scope
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come this holiday season, they will also both be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
For more news, rumors, leaks, every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or check out the relevant links below:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals Unused Zombies Mode
- Upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Feature Leaks Online
- Call of Duty: Warzone Is Likely Getting Counter UAVs
- Call of Duty 2020 Possibly a Black Ops Reboot With a Major Twist
- Call of Duty: Warzone Seemingly Teasing Zombies
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.