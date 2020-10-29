Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Confirms Return of Controversial Gun

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer has confirmed the return of a controversial gun, as well as the return of a popular gun. Today, Treyarch and Activision released a brand new trailer highlighting the PC version of Black Ops Cold War. And within this trailer, one of the more controversial guns in Black Ops series history can be spotted. More specifically, the China Lake has been spotted in the trailer, providing confirmation the gun will be returning for this year's COD.

As you may know, the China Lake is a somewhat controversial gun that has been both over-powered and under-powered in previous Black Ops games. For now, it remains to be seen how effective it is in Black Ops Cold War, and whether or not it will be in the game's Zombies mode.

Meanwhile, the trailer also confirms the FAMAS is back, though it's unclear if it will be available in full-auto form or whether it will be limited to semi-auto. The gun is easily one of the most popular COD guns around, which is why so many fans are excited to see it back.

At the moment of publishing, Treyarch hasn't revealed a complete guns list for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it's quite possible we won't get this information before launch considering how close launch is at this point. That said, from what has been revealed so far, it's safe to say the game's arsenal is in line with previous Black Ops installments.

