Dwayne Johnson’s New Video Game Movie Is Call of Duty, Report Claims

Last week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson blew up the internet by teasing that he’ll be starring in a movie adapting a popular video game franchise. While the actor only revealed that an official announcement will be made this year, a new report from Giant Freakin Robot claims that Johnson will be starring in a Call of Duty film. That revelation apparently comes from one of the outlet’s “trusted and proven” sources. However, fans of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty franchise will want to take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official confirmation!

Sources for Giant Freakin Robot were unable to offer any additional details about this potential Call of Duty adaptation, including its setting. Since the series made its debut back in 2003, games have taken place during World War II, the Cold War, the modern era, and even in the not-too-distant future. As such, it’s difficult to say when the movie might take place, or which character The Rock could end up playing.

If these rumors about a Call of Duty movie prove incorrect, it will be interesting to see what game Johnson is referring to. The actor recently appeared in Fortnite, where he took on the role of The Foundation, a major character in the game’s lore. The battle royale is certainly popular enough to warrant its own live-action film! It’s also possible Johnson could appear in Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the first film, Sonic makes a comment about The Rock being the president, and while the line is played for laughs, it’s led to a lot of speculation whether the wrestler turned actor might appear in the sequel.

The Rock has already appeared in two live-action video game adaptations: DOOM and Rampage. Both of those films released to mixed reception, but video game adaptations are having a bit of a renaissance at the moment. Hollywood has realized that faithful adaptations can prove successful, which has led to video game developers being directly involved in adaptations, such as Paramount+’s Halo and HBO’s The Last of Us. Whether Johnson stars in a Call of Duty film or something else entirely, hopefully the movie has strong ties to its source material!

