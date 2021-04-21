Call of Duty: Warzone Event - When Is Destruction of Verdansk Part 2

✖

The nuclear event has finally reached Verdansk, and Call of Duty: Warzone players are currently fighting for their lives on the zombie-riddled island. The long-awaited event arrived on Wednesday afternoon, condensing all of Warzone down to just one playlist. The new game mode is titled "Destruction of Verdansk Part 1," and it drops squads of four onto the map with shotguns in their hands. The goal is to survive long enough to exfil and get off the island. If you die, you become a zombie and hunt the other players. The most interesting part of this whole game, however, is the "Part 1" at the end of the playlist.

At the end of the game, when the zombies take over, the island is nuked. That part is expected. But it appears as though there will be a second chapter to this saga. If Part 1 ends with an explosion, what is Part 2? More importantly: When will it arrive.

The Call of Duty blog posted about the event just an hour or so before it started, and teased that the exfil could last up to two hours. If that is the case, it could offer some insight into when Part 2 will arrive. After the exfil period, we could see a second Destruction of Verdansk playlist go live, this one offering yet another version of the game.

Streamer Nickmercs noted that the second part of the event would be arriving on Wednesday afternoon, right around the two-hour mark of its existence.

Then again, Part 2 could also come on Thursday, 24 hours after the debut of Part 1. The island isn't just being destroyed. Something is going to happen to transport players back to a 1980s version of Verdansk, tying Warzone into Black Ops Cold War. There will probably be a second game event that helps aid the story in making this transition. But that seems more like a rebirth than a destruction, so it doesn't quite feel like a second part to this game.

Part 2 will likely arrive sometime in the next 24 hours, unless Warzone is planning to destroy Verdansk again after the new Call of Duty game is released later this year, introducing a similar event to tie the games together. That doesn't seem like a very realistic scenario, but it could happen.

Have you been checking out the Call of Duty: Warzone event? What do you think so far? Let us know in the comments!