Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla vs Kong Event Lets Players Control Monsters

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Godzilla vs. Kong event has gotten a boatload of new details and it sounds like one of the most ambitious and absurd crossover events in a video game to date. Earlier this year, there were rumblings that Godzilla and Kong would come to Warzone, but given Call of Duty has never done anything quite at that scale, many doubted this would actually come to fruition. Fast forward to April and the Call of Duty accounts began teasing the event prior to an official announcement that set the internet ablaze with excitement and equal amounts of confusion.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone event received a launch trailer, giving an idea of what to expect from Godzilla and Kong's rampage on the island of Caldera. Raven Software also released a detailed blog post that outlines how the limited-time event will work. Using Resurgence rules (respawns allowed if one teammate survives long enough for the respawn clock to reach zero), players must fight to be the last team standing in this battle against titans. There will be all kinds of rewards and tools to help players achieve their goal, especially for those who deal direct damage to the monsters. There will be two moments in each game where the monsters will become enraged and activate a "Titan Frenzy", the squad that deals the most damage during this time will be award with a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device. Acting like a normal killstreak, this device can be used to make Godzilla use his heat ray breath or Kong's ground pound against other enemies on the map.

The Godzilla vs. Kong Warzone event will begin on May 11th, 2022 and bring in all kinds of new cosmetic items and gameplay opportunities. Whether anything like this will happen in Call of Duty again remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like a fun idea that will result in plenty of crazy moments for fans.

What do you think of the Call of Duty: Warzone event? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.