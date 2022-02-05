Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Adding Fan-Favorite PUBG Feature

Raven Software is reportedly adding a new feature to Call of Duty: Warzone soon, and it’s looked to PUBG for inspiration. Before there was Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty: Warzone, there was PUBG. While H1Z1 is technically the pioneer of the battle royale genre, PUBG was really the first game to popularize it. Then Fortnite brought the genre to the mainstream in a way no ever thought imaginable. Since then, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone have helped sustain the genre. That said, if PUBG didn’t take off as it did, all of these other games probably wouldn’t exist, so perhaps it’s no surprise Warzone is once again drawing inspiration from it, or at least that’s what it’s reportedly doing.

Taking to Twitter, Call of Duty source ModernWarzone relayed word that Call of Duty: Warzone is reportedly adding Redeploy Ballons in Season 2 that will function like Fulton Balloons in PUBG.

“Warzone is reportedly adding Redeploy Balloons in Season 2 that could function similar to this mechanic in PUBG that was also previously used in Modern Warfare 2019 spec ops,” said ModernWarzone. “This could make Caldera feel like a much better map. It would give players a viable option to rotate across the map without exposing themselves to bush campers and people holding power positions on high ground while they attempt to rotate around peak.”

For now, it’s important to remember the use of “reportedly,” In other words, this is not official news, and thus it should be taken with a grain of salt. Of course, if any official word comes from any official source — whether via a comment or an announcement — we will update you with everything you need to know.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more Warzone coverage and all Call of Duty coverage in general click here.