Call of Duty: Warzone Players Discover In-Game Teaser for Season 2's Nuclear Event

Call of Duty: Warzone players have held the theory for a while now that Verdansk will be the site of a nuclear event in Season 2. That theory’s had different bits of evidence supporting it so far with an in-game teaser now added to that list after multiple players have reported experiencing it. The teaser involves a map of Verdansk being blown up before being surrounded by Nova Gas, a series of events that’s perhaps an ominous teaser for things to come.

Charlie Intel was one of the first to share the teaser with a video showing the destruction of the map as it happened. The map in question is found within the TV Station in Verdansk and explodes quickly, so if you’re not paying attention, you might just miss it and will be left with only a destroyed map.

Other players shared videos like the one above that were a bit more involved than just one or two explosions. The video from Reddit user Mundoschristmas featured multiple explosions going off on the map followed by the room on the opposite side of the wall being filled with Nova Gas. The gas apparently didn’t affect the player at all and didn’t appear to stick around for too long after appearing.

Some have debated whether this sequence of events is actually a teaser or if it’s just some sort of bug, but if it is indeed a bug, it’s a pretty elaborate one. The much more likely answer is that this is a teaser for an event, and if things play out like players hope they will, it’s perhaps a teaser for the suspected nuclear event.

While the teaser is a positive sign for those theorists, it’s far from the first teaser or leak that we’ve seen which pointed towards such an event happening. Warzone seems to have been teasing some sort of catastrophe for a long time now without much payoff, but with zombies finally spreading around Verdansk lately, there’s more reason than ever before to justify something like a massive explosion on Verdansk to take care of the undead. Those zombies aren’t moving too quickly though, a fact which players are all too aware of.

It may still be a while before we see these teasers and leaks come to fruition, so until then, we’ll keep you covered on everything else you need to know about the Season 2 event.