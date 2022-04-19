Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Adding Snoop Dogg Tomorrow

After debuting in Call of Duty: Mobile earlier this month, Snoop Dogg is heading to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard on April 19th. To hype up the addition of the rapper/actor/entertainer, Activision released a new teaser video. The video is fairly brief, showing a close-up on Snoop’s sunglasses as he parachutes down to Caldera. Naturally, Activision has selected the tagline “drop in like it’s hot” for the Snoop Dogg Operator bundle, which will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT. The bundle will include 10 items in total, three of which will be exclusive to Vanguard.

The bundle will also be accompanied by an Operator progression track. The track will include 20 levels, with a number of different rewards including weapon XP, alternate outfits, and cosmetics. The teaser for Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1516103498303254536

Snoop Dogg’s appearance in Call of Duty might seem unusual for more recent fans, but he has been involved in previous games in the franchise. In addition to that appearance in Call of Duty: Mobile, Snoop also provided voicework in Call of Duty: Ghosts. However, Activision has noted that Snoop will provide all-new lines for his appearances in Warzone and Vanguard.

The addition of Snoop Dogg comes at an exciting time for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard fans. Season 3 is set to release on April 27th, and Actvision has been teasing appearances by Godzilla and King Kong. The monsters have yet to be officially confirmed by the company, but there have been numerous hints that seem to point in that direction. An announcement will likely arrive soon, but until then, fans will have the game’s new Snoop Dogg content to enjoy!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about this new teaser for Snoop Dogg’s appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone? Do you plan on snagging this Operator bundle? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!