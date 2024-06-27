Capcom Next Digital Event Announced

Capcom's Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster was just announced yesterday, but fans eager to learn more information about the game won't have to wait long. The publisher has announced a new Capcom Next digital event that will take place on Monday, July 1st at 3 p.m. PT, and it will highlight Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster alongside Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, as well as the recently announced iPhone/iPad/Mac version of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. At this time, we don't know if any additional games will show up during the stream, but Capcom has explicitly stated that Monster Hunter Wilds will not appear at the show.

The event is expected to last around 25 minutes in total. That's a pretty good chunk of time for three games, but this will likely be the last chance that Capcom has to show off Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess before its release on July 19th. Capcom has given the game a heavy amount of focus over the last few months, with appearances at multiple events, including an Xbox Partner Preview in March and Summer Games Fest earlier this month. Inspired by Japanese folklore, Kunitsu-Gami is a third-person action game, and it's a brand-new IP for Capcom. It's also going to be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can try it without making any kind of commitment.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will likely get a lot less focus during the stream, as the game has been available on multiple platforms since its initial release in 2017. However, the event could be a good way for Capcom to show off how the game is running on Apple devices, while also helping to build awareness around its App Store offerings. According to recent reports, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village have both sold pretty poorly on Apple devices, alongside other big games like Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage. It's hard to say if there's an awareness problem, or if people simply don't want to play AAA games on their iPhone. Either way, it doesn't seem like Capcom plans on throwing in the towel!

Those interested in watching the event live on Monday can do so on Capcom's official YouTube channel right here.

