CD Projekt RED Confirmed for E3, Cyberpunk 2077 Reveal Imminent?

CD Projekt RED is the amazing team behind bringing the world of The Witcher to life in the form of an amazing video game series, and now they are back with the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 title. In a self-proclaimed effort to avoid the over-hype train, they’ve kept most of the details on their latest project under wraps – which is a good thing! That being said, those who are interested (me, I’m interested) in learning more might just have the reveal we’ve been waiting for at this year’s E3!

CD Projekt RED is officially confirmed for the huge gaming expo happening in June. Every year, the team behind E3 lists their participating companies that fans, and media, can expect to be a highlight. When the Witcher company was listed, many instantly speculated that this could mean an official reveal from the crew. What better way to reveal the first game footage than at one of the biggest events of the year?

That being said, it’s our duty to remind readers that this isn’t a confirmation that they are actually showing anything – it’s simply a confirmation that they will be there. That being said, their commute is quite the travel time to simply be a part of the audience and they’ve been brimming with excitement over when they can finally make the game’s grand debut.

We here at ComicBook will be at E3 this year, hitting the ground running and getting you the gaming news first. We hope to see a playable demo of Cyberpunk 2077 so we can see just how it stacks up to their other huge franchise both mechanically and visually. The team over at CD Projekt RED is known for their meticulous attention to detail, so we can only assume that their latest project will continue on that legacy!

With the game’s Twitter coming to life recently after years of silence, we would be very surprised if the reveal didn’t happen. With the game being infinitely larger than any of the Witcher games, we can understand why they would want to take their time and for that, we thank them. But for now, we’re crossing everything crossable for an official reveal!

