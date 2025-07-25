Details About CD Projekt RED’s New Project May Have Just Been Spoiled

A job listing for CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has revealed information about a brand-new IP, known only as Project Hadar. While the title of the project has been known for some time, few details have been confirmed by CDPR so far. The Cyberpunk 2077 developer has been tight-lipped about the new franchise, but the job listing for Hadar hints that it may be an RPG/Action title featuring melee combat.

The job post for a Senior Gameplay Designer at CDPR, first discovered by Tech4Gamers, specifically mentions Project Hadar, which is still in the early stages of its development cycle.

“Now, we’re setting out on the next journey: to create a completely new IP, which is Project Hadar. It is shaped by the same passion, quality, and vision that define everything we do,” said the job posting. “Project Hadar is still in its early days. This is an exciting opportunity to join a team that’s building a universe from the ground up where your ideas, experience, and creativity can directly shape the project’s vision, identity, and direction.”

The application is categorized under the Project Hadar label, and part of the job’s focus will be on working on the new IP. This means that any requests in the listing are likely related to what the game will ultimately look like. In the “qualifications” section of the job posting, CDPR asks explicitly for someone with “5+ years of professional experience” who has preferably worked on “RPG/Action titles with melee-oriented combat.”

While this doesn’t definitively confirm the genre and combat style of the upcoming IP, it is a strong piece of evidence of what the team is likely planning. CDPR is successful in this space, having previously developed similar games, such as The Witcher 3. The request for experience with melee-oriented combat suggests that this new IP will be more similar to the Witcher series than Cyberpunk, although it may incorporate aspects of both.

In February, CDPR put out a hiring call for Project Hadar, saying that they would need “an extraordinary crew” to put together the studio’s first original game.

Later, in May, a CDPR developer told GamesRadar that they had a diverse group of people already working on the project, and that they were taking the investment seriously.

“I was so happy to hear that we are actually going to make our own IP, I feel like it only makes sense given how many kinds of people we have on this, like the storytelling side of things, but also our artists,” said CDPR developer Maria Mazur. “It feels like a waste not to invest all that into something new or something that comes straight from us. I am very excited about Hadar.”

While few details are known so far, we do know, based on confirmed information, that the game will be created in Unreal Engine 5 and will be developed “entirely from scratch.” First revealed back in 2022, Project Hadar has been a significant source of speculation for fans of the studio.

“Hadar is a codename for a third, entirely distinct IP, created from scratch within CDPR,” wrote CDPR in an X post in 2022. “The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting.”

