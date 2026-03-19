Chaotic Indie Hit Human Fall Flat Just Arrived on Switch 2 With 5 New Bonus Levels

Slowly but surely, the catalog of Switch 2 exclusives and enhanced Switch 2 editions is growing. With Pokemon Pokopia showing its chops as a system seller, plenty more Switch 2 consoles have recently made their way into gamers’ hands. And it seems like new and improved Switch 2 releases for older games will continue to be one of the biggest expansions of the Switch 2 library for the near future. On March 19th, a new Switch 2 edition of a beloved indie game has arrived.

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Human Fall Flat was a breakout indie hit when it released back in 2016. The game’s physics-based platforming gameplay delivers chaos and humor for solo or co-op play, and that has made it a favorite for many. Now, the game has a shiny new Switch 2 edition out today, delivering enhancements and new levels never before seen on the Nintendo Switch.

Human Fall Flat Switch 2 Edition Brings New Levels to Console At Last

Image courtesy of No Brakes Games and Curve Games

Human Fall Flat has achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam for good reason. The game offers hilarious, lighthearted gameplay that combines platforming and physics-based chaos for a good time. Since its release, the puzzle platformer has received several exciting updates that add new levels and keep things fresh. And now, the game is joining plenty of other indie hits by releasing a special upgrade for Switch 2.

On Steam, Human Fall Flat has received several free updates with new levels for the game. However, many of these levels never made their way to the Nintendo Switch. But that’s about to change with today’s release of the Switch 2 edition. This version of the game adds 5 levels that were not previously available on the Switch. Players who upgrade to the Switch 2 edition for $4.99 USD or buy it new for $20 will get access to the new Dockyard, Museum, Hike, Candyland, and Test Chamber levels. These will be in addition to every previously available platforming level in the puzzle game.

Better still, Switch 2 gamers will get future level updates right alongside other platforms. That includes the upcoming Dave the Diver collab Viking Level, as well as the Steampunk Party level. To get a look at these new levels and a reminder of the chaotic goodness that is Human Fall Flat, you can check out the Switch 2 launch trailer below:

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But new levels aren’t the only thing to look forward to with the Switch 2 edition of Human Fall Flat. This version of the game brings in GameChat and GameShare features, letting players lean into the chaotic co-op that has made the game popular. Those still on the OG Nintendo Switch console can even experience the new levels if a friend with a Switch 2 loops them in using GameShare. And of course, the Switch 2 upgrade brings mouse control support for the Joy-Con 2, as well.

The Switch 2 edition of Human Fall Flat is available starting today, March 19th. Owners of the Switch Edition can upgrade for just $4.99, or you can buy a brand-new digital Switch 2 version of the game for $19.99 USD. Human Fall Flat is also available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Are you excited to see a new Switch 2 upgrade for Human Fall Flat? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!