Square Enix Fixes Several Chocobo GP Issues

Last month, Square Enix released Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch. The game looked like a fun alternative to Mario Kart, but several bugs and launch issues have been causing headaches for players. Thankfully, it seems some of these problems may have been resolved, as a new update is now live in the game, bringing it up to version 1.0.4. Most notably, the game’s latest update apparently fixes an issue where the start of a race was not in sync. Full patch notes from Square Enix’s official website can be found below:

1. Fixed an issue where the game stops progressing at the rankingsscreen at the end of a race and while matchmaking for the next race.



2. Fixed an issue where the race start timing is not in sync.

3. Fixed improper character behavior caused by lag.

Examples:

Number of laps becomes corrupted.

Character clears the goal unexpectedly.

Magicites cannot be used.

Magicites that have not been obtained are automatically used.

Two of the same player exists in the same race.

4. Fixed an issue where finishing in fourth place or higher is treated as being eliminated due to lag.

5. Fixed an issue where the long course of “Gold Saucer” sometimes enters the fourth lap.

Obviously, this update won’t resolve every problem people have had with the game so far. However, Square Enix’s website notes that the company will “continue updating Chocobo GP to improve the player experience.” We already know that the game’s second season will make it easier for players to obtain Mithril, and more courses will also be added, which should give Chocobo GP a bit more variety. Whether these updates will come quick enough to appeal to players remains to be seen, but hopefully it will result in a more enjoyable game overall for Final Fantasy fans!

Chocobo GP is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Chocobo GP yet? Do you think these changes will make the game more enjoyable?