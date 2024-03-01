Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) Reveals First Look at Moana (Exclusive)

Some of your favorite Disney heroes are teaming up to take down evil forces and restore the Realm of Light in the anticipated Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) board game, and we've got your exclusive first look at one of the heroes leading the charge. The game will feature a mix of Disney and Pixar characters you can play as, including Maid Marian, Moana, Violet, and Belle, and Moana will be displayed for the first time at Ravensburger's booth (#802) at the GAMA Expo, which will take place March 3-7 in Louisville, Kentucky. Ravensburger will also be demoing the game at the booth and during game night events, but we've got an exclusive first look at Moana and her abilities and details right here to get you started!

Moana comes with four different abilities, and those abilities tend to focus on movement and healing. That starts with the standard Move or Heal, which has you choosing to move 1 or 2 spaces or increase Moana's health by 1 or 2. She then has Canoe, which allows Moana and one other hero at her location to travel up to 3 Water spaces. She can even pick up or drop off Quest tokens and Heroes on the way but does have to stop if she runs into a shadow.

(Photo: Ravensburger)

Then there's the powerful and sure-to-be favorite Heart of Te Fiti ability, which can restore any Hero at any location to full health. Moana's final ability is Power of the Ocean, which has to be unlocked, but then allows Moana to use the Power of the Ocean to move any Hero to any Water location.

(Photo: Ravensburger)

We've also got a look at Moana's unique quests, which include Chaos in the Tides, Lost Artifacts, Secure the Ports, and Swirling Seas. Chaos in the Tides puts a giant Sea monster in play that is threatening Shimmering Shores, and you will need to defeat them to save it. Then there's Lost Artifacts, which has you attempting to recover chests of important artifacts from a villager's ship after they are lost in a dark storm.

Secure the Ports has you stopping Shadows before they can take control of the waters, while Swirling Seas has Moana attempting to rescue the villagers who are trying to swim to safety after The Darkness causes a storm at sea. You can check out all of the new abilities and quests in greater detail in the images above and below.

International Product Manager at Ravensburger Shanon Lyon provided some additional insight into the game, including its focus on being a truly cooperative experience. "Our team's goal was to capture the experience of working together and problem-solving together with no limits. In each round, anything is possible, and there is no right or wrong answer. Four people could individually propose four very different ideas of what to do next and why. We wanted players to then listen to each other and find ways to move forward even if they're starting from a place of different opinions," Lyon said.

Lyon also provided an example of that in action. "Each quest is different in terms of which Hero can do what. For example, in Moana's Lost Artifacts quest, any Hero can dive for artifacts, but Moana must be the one who delivers them to Shimmering Shores," Lyon said. "The best plan will depend on what players have done before, what they want to do after, who is in the best position to dive for artifacts, who might cross paths with Moana, etc."

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) will be available for pre-order on July 7th at Target.com and will hit Target and hobby stores nationwide on July 21st. Moana will be displayed at Ravensburger's booth (#802) at GAMA Expo on March 3rd through the 7th, and the game will be demoed in the booth and during Monday and Tuesday's game night events that run from 9 PM to midnight. You can find the official description below.

(Photo: Ravensburger)

"In Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition), players work together to form dynamic alliances of Disney and Pixar heroines, including Moana (Moana), Violet (The Incredibles), Maid Marian (Robin Hood) and Belle (Beauty and the Beast). Materializing as radiant crystal versions summoned into the realm, the heroines drive back shadows of infamous Disney Villains and restore the Realm of Light. Along the way, the team explores a brand-new illustrated world and encounters familiar characters, items, and creatures on their quests. Fully designed and illustrated by women, the game's diverse missions and modular board generate new adventures every time it's played."

Are you excited for Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition)? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming and tabletop with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!