Civ 7 Confirms Update 1.1.0 Release Date with New Development Roadmap

Since launching Civilization 7, Firaxis Games has continued to share details about future fixes and updates. Now, the developer has confirmed that Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 will release on March 4th for PC and consoles. This is the next major update for the game, which will feature a number of requested fixes from the Civ 7 community. Firaxis Games confirmed this patch release date alongside their new development roadmap, which shares a detailed overview of future updates for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 1.1.0 update will include additional polish and fixes for the game’s UI, along with fixes for multiplayer issues. Ahead of the full patch notes, Firaxis Games shared the following outline for some of the biggest changes arriving with this patch:

New Natural Wonder to discover: Bermuda Triangle (free to all players)

Additional UI adjustments, polish, and addressing of reported issues

Significant changes to the Modern Age’s Cultural Legacy Path and Victory; AI leaders will also be better at completing a Cultural Victory (so expect fewer Explorer Unit stacks!)

Now able to convert Holy Cities in the Exploration Age. Note that when players create their own Missionary Units, they will always follow the player’s chosen Religion

Naval Units will be able to disperse Coastal Independent Powers

Balance pass on several Mementos

Refinements to the Army Unpacking action

Addressing reported issues with multiplayer and adding friends with a 2K Account

For console players: all prior updates from Update 1.0.1 Patches 1, 2, and 3 will be implemented, in addition to the items noted above

Along with confirming these upcoming changes, Firaxis Games notes that they’ve decided to delay the first in-game event for Civilization 7. Originally planned to arrive on March 4th, the Natural Wonder Battle event has been postponed while the developers focus on quality of life improvements. Update 1.1.0 is the first step of the larger development roadmap plan, which Firaxis Games released on February 27th.

Civilization 7 Development Roadmap Overview

With the next major patch arriving in a few days, Firaxis Games has also shared their goals for the next several Civilization 7 updates. This is part of the longer-term development plan, which showcases what’s next following the 1.1.0 update, through to April and beyond. In fact, Firaxis Games has set a tentative date for update 1.1.1 as well, which will release on March 25th if all goes according to plan.

The future development roadmap for Civ 7

Here is what Civilization 7 fans can expect from update 1.1.0 when it arrives later on in March:

Additional UI improvements and refinements; specifics will be shared later with the Update 1.1.1 Notes Note: Ongoing improvements to the User Interface continue to be a top priority for the development team. The updates being introduced on March 25 are just one part of a much larger plan that aims to improve the UI over the next several months.

Scouting and Settling improvements for AI, including less aggressive “forward” settling by AI

Adding Quick Move functionality

Adding the ability to customize the names of Commanders and Cities

Renaming the existing maps to be “Start Position: Balanced,” which will be the default Start Position setting for multiplayer games

Adding a new Start Position of “Standard,” where the landforms on maps are less predictable, closer to how map generation works in Civ VI

Adding an optional Restart button that rerolls the player’s map generation now that these less predictable start positions are possible

New Natural Wonder: Mount Everest (free to all players)

From there, Firaxis has shared a more general overview of the development roadmap and what’s to come. They plan to continue improving the Civilization 7 UI, adjusting map sizes, and adding more tools and resources for players. Clearly, Firaxis Games has big plans to keep making its latest Civ game even better, with input from the players.