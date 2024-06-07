Civilization 7 Revealed at Summer Game Fest

For a few weeks, publisher 2K Games has been teasing its plans to release the "next iteration" of one of its beloved franchises. While fans thought this could mean everything from Mafia to Borderlands, we finally got our official answer during today's Summer Game Fest event. Fans have been waiting for years to see what's coming next from the Sid Meier's Civilization franchise, and today the team revealed that Civilization 7 is officially coming soon. Of course, this is only the first teaser for Sid Meier's Civilization 7, so expect to get much more information about the game in the coming months.

Civ 7 Revealed at Summer Game Fest

It wasn't too surprising to see Civ 7 pop up at the Summer Game Fest. After all, the developers at Firaxis announced that the next game in the series was in development in February. Of course, they didn't give us any hints about when we might see Civ 7 at the time, but we knew this announcement was coming relatively soon. Remember, Civ 6 launched in 2016, and while the team has spent the last several years porting it to more platforms, Civ 7 was bound to be announced at some point, especially after the disappointing sales numbers Firaxis did with Marvel's Midnight Suns.

As mentioned, the team at Firaxis didn't reveal much about Civ 7 yet. All we know thus far is that the team is targeting a 2025 release date and plans to bring it to PC and consoles. Fortunately, Sid Meier himself took to the stage to announce that Firaxis is going to reveal much more information about Civ 7 later this summer. We didn't get an exact release date, but we'll likely hear much more in the next few weeks. Either way, it's an exciting time to be a fan of the classic strategy series.

What Else Happened at Summer Game Fest?

As usual, Summer Game Fest has been full of new announcements, though this year put a larger focus on smaller studios. We saw games like LEGO Horizon Adventures get their big reveal, while games like Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions got their release dates revealed.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is due out next year on PC and consoles. Remember, Firaxis is planning to reveal more details later this summer, so keep an eye out for new updates from the team.